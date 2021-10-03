Bears run over Detroit, 24-14

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tries to tackle Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack after Mack's fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago.

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago.

The Bears controlled the ground game in Sunday's 24-14 win over Detroit, with running back David Montgomery rushing for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields attempted only 17 passes in the game, completing 11 for 209 yards with 1 interception and no touchdowns.

The defense held the Lions to less than 100 yards rushing. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw 2 touchdowns in a 298-yard day but also fumbled 3 times, losing 2 of them.

With the win, the Bears improve to 2-0 this season at Soldier Field, 2-2 overall.