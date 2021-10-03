Bears run over Detroit, 24-14
Updated 10/3/2021 3:04 PM
The Bears controlled the ground game in Sunday's 24-14 win over Detroit, with running back David Montgomery rushing for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Starting quarterback Justin Fields attempted only 17 passes in the game, completing 11 for 209 yards with 1 interception and no touchdowns.
The defense held the Lions to less than 100 yards rushing. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw 2 touchdowns in a 298-yard day but also fumbled 3 times, losing 2 of them.
With the win, the Bears improve to 2-0 this season at Soldier Field, 2-2 overall.