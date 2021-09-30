Girls golf: Barrington dominates field at South Elgin regional

Geneva's Reese Clark hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Kaneland's Katharine Marshall tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Geneva's Reagan Krohe hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Kaneland's Julia Skiba putts during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Batavia's Brooke Miara tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Burlington Central's Maya Gusciora tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Batavia's Lauren Sudler hits onto the green during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles North's Aleksa Gizewicz tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Burlington Central's Natalia Gusciora hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Allison Edgar hits onto the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles North's Catie Nekola tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles North's Catie Nekola hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Emily Charles tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jacobs' Lana Tousey tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Dundee-Crown's Sophie Morawski hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Dundee-Crown's Magen Laas hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

St. Charles East's Emily Charles chips onto the green during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Jacobs' Autumn Kovach tees off during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Barrington's Mara Janess hits out of the sand during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Barrington's Mara Janess putts during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Barrington's Sophia Sulkar putts during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

South Elgin's Samantha Baran hits from the fairway during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

South Elgin's Ila Fontaine putts during the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

The entire Barrington girls golf team could sit rather comfortably as the remaining team and individual scores trickled in Thursday.

By midafternoon, with a few hours still to go to determine all who would advance from the Class 2A South Elgin Regional at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Club, Barrington, as a team, was a sparkling 4-under par 284.

St. Charles East and St. Charles North, who were the following two teams to send full lineups to sectionals next week, followed with team scores of 350 and 353.

A dominant day, indeed, for Barrington.

Barrington sophomores Leah Gaidos and Bridget Butler finished in the top two, respectively with rounds of 68 and 69. They were followed by Sophia Sulkar (73) and Mara Janess (74) for Barrington's counting scores.

"This is the lowest [team] score we ever had in a stroke play event like this," Barrington coach Tim Martin said. "It's amazing -- with two sophomores -- leading the top two scores. To leave the way like that, and as a team get 4-under, that's the best score we've had and I couldn't be more proud of them."

"Our depth is really key. From one to six, we've got six really strong players. Even some players not in the lineup, they're outstanding, too, so we're blessed with great depth. As you saw [Gaidos] today, she made four straight birdies on [holes] 13, 14, 15 and 16 just to move up the leaderboard. Bridget, what can you say about Bridget? She just hit the ball so well, so far today."

It's been a theme for Barrington to blaze its way through competitions as a team.

"I think the most impressive thing this year, as a team, we're always able to come together and put up some really nice scores," Gaidos said. "Over the year, it's been pretty consistent with us performing well as a team."

St. Charles North was paced by Catie Nekola's 73, followed by Aleksa Gizewicz's 79. Natalia Petruccu shot a 98 and Caitlin Scanlon a 103.

"We [Gizewicz and I] were kind of discussing this and we both said that we were struggling with putting," Nekola said. "Everything else was pretty good or at least OK. I think [putting is] something we both want to work on before sectionals."

"I've always struggled with the mental game, and I feel like this season, I have really become more positive on the course," Gizewicz said. " I really think that's why I'm doing so well right now and hopefully, I keep it going."

The Saints, who were just edged by the North Stars for the DuKane Conference title last week, were led by Allison Edgar's 79. Emily Charles (80), Abby Buechele (94) and Ella Tassone (97) contributed to the team score.

"We have a really deep team and everyone can have a good day, everyone can get hot," Edgar said. "I feel like there's not much difference between our two-six."

The 10 advancing individuals to sectionals were Dundee-Crown's Sonora Rodriguez (99), who prevailed in a playoff along with South Elgin's Bella Hazelhorst (99); Kaneland's Julia Skiba (97) and Katharine Marshall (85); South Elgin's Ila Fontaine (97); Batavia's Brooke Miara (96) and Amanda Naylor 96); Jacobs' Autumn Kovach (95); Burlington Central's Maya Gusciaora (83) and Geneva's Reese Clark (76).