Boys golf: Anderson leads Geneva to another regional title; St. Charles North's Siegfried individual champ

Gavin Hunt, of St. Charles East North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Sean Marinc, of Glenbard North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gavin Hunt, of St. Charles East during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Mason Siegfried, of St. Charles North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gavin Hunt, of St. Charles East during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Clay Heilman, of Charles North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Geo Cornille, of St. Charles East during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Clay Heilman, of Charles North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Shaan Patel, of Glenbard North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Sean Marinc, of Glenbard North during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gavin Newkirk, of Batavia during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ty Doty, of South Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ty Doty, of South Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ty Doty, of South Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gavin Newkirk, of Batavia during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gavin Newkirk, of Batavia during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Myles Prodoehl, of Batavia during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Nick Zaimins, of South Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jesse Balc, of Geneva during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Austin Frick, of Geneva during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

David Govea, of Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Austin Barousse, of Streamwood during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jack Morrissey, of Bartlett during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Derrick Graves, of Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Nicholas Weaver, of Streamwood during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Trey Holly, of Bartlett during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ethan Vinson, of Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Dillon Barousse, of Streamwood during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jayden Patel, of Bartlett during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Benjamin Heinrich, of Elgin during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Austin Paskewic, of Streamwood during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Sebastian Planica, of Bartlett during the IHSA Boys' Class 3A Regional Wednesday September 29, 2021 in Bartlett at Bartlett Hills Golf Club. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Brendan Anderson emerged from the Geneva group picture by the waterfront adjacent to the 18th hole green, yet another Class 3A regional plaque in hand.

"I've been in a couple tournaments by myself. I actually got the privilege of winning [an Illinois Junior Golf Association tournament at Marengo Ridge] before," Anderson said. "It feels similar to that. It feels unreal."

Anderson shot a 4-over par 75 to take second place individually at Bartlett Hills Golf Course, helping lead Geneva to its second consecutive regional title and sixth dating back to 2015.

Anderson's round included two birdies and 10 pars, with Geneva holding off St. Charles North for the team title in a tight finish, 308-311.

"It's cool to get a plaque for the team, and it's cool to do something that's something I can put out there on the course and get a good number," Anderson said. "And show some skill and show some dedication to a game that I love to play."

The Vikings will send their entire team to their sectional next week, as will the North Stars and South Elgin, who placed second and third, respectively.

Austin Frick followed Anderson's 75 with a 77 for Geneva, with a masterful birdie on the 18th hole to help preserve the Vikings' lead. Eli Sladkov and Tyler Quisling's 78s rounded out Geneva's scores that counted to its total.

"What I was saying to my teammates today, what helped me get through today, what kept me positive was when I drive the ball, when I drive it well, I'm confident," Anderson said. "Whenever I see my ball fly across the fairway and towards the green, it just makes me smile ... it's just the best feeling ever."

St. Charles North junior Mason Siegfried turned in a sparkling 1-under par 70 to win the individual regional title.

"I told him he has a scary power that people [have a hard time getting a] read on him," North Stars coach Justin Moriarty said. "I like that about him. Whether it's good, bad or ugly, he's always the same kid. Even if he doesn't play well, he's excited for his teammates who do. So, if he does that and everything [else] he does ... I see him in the hallway at school, at basketball, he's just the same kid, which is awesome."

Siegfried, whose round included five birdies, had the advantage of familiarity at Bartlett Hills. The DuKane Conference meet was also held at Bartlett Hills.

"I think it's a little easier because we just had conference here. I kind of wanted my redemption," Siegfried said. "[This week I kept] the ball on the fairway. Good drives, getting your wedges in to make the putt, usually."

St. Charles North's Clay Heilman shot a 78, a big turnaround for him personally after making the turn at 11-over on the front nine. Heilman had two birdies, one eagle and parred the next four to salvage his afternoon.

Will Schweitzer (81), Danny Rosengarten (82), Nick Francesconi (87) and Aidan O'Connell (94) followed for the North Stars.

South Elgin will send Ty Doty (76), Nick Zaimins (80), Matthew Jachim (81), Kian Patel (84), Matthew Murphy (96) and Nic Heinrich (96) to the sectional meet.