Dear Tom Ricketts: It's time you reinforce the passion

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, here holding the ball from the final out of the 2016 World Series, should address the fans after Sunday's home finale, says columnist Mark Gonzales. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Dear Tom,

Belated birthday wishes.

I would have sent my greetings in person, but I don't see you at home games like I did in the past, or least spot you in the front row seats. I hope you and your family are healthy and safe.

I realize it's been a challenging season, not being able to open Wrigley Field to full capacity until restrictions were lifted while trying to get everyone to adhere to COVID-19 rules.

Your ushers and usherettes continue to show enthusiasm for their jobs despite working in challenging conditions. They remain engaged in assisting fans, so maybe it's a good thing they don't have to watch another strikeout or unoccupied base.

The pandemic continues to affect all of us. The reporters who go the extra yard to get information miss the access in your palatial clubhouse, but we're grateful your manager conducts his pregame session on the dugout and preventing the poachers from relying solely on the answers from the Zoom chats.

We realize the pandemic took a chunk out of everyone's pockets. We haven't seen you toss baseballs to fans sitting in the upper deck as you have in past years.

That was a great gesture, even in recent years when the team didn't fulfill expectations.

But I have a suggestion that wouldn't cost any money and would bolster relationships with confused and/or disappointed fans.

How about addressing the crowd after Sunday's home finale?

The email you sent to season-ticket holders after Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant were traded before the July 30 deadline was adequate but not noble.

You addressed your most financially loyal fans with the electronic message, but there are legions of admirers without deep pockets who support the team as often as they can.

Many of the people in the latter category attend the final game to salute their favorite team and try to grasp an image or memento that serves as hope for the next season.

They're also passing up the chance to see Justin Fields make his first NFL start in the comfort of their living rooms.

These fans, along with your loyal season-ticket holders, deserve more than an email. Speaking in front of the fans would be more impactful than appearing on the team's network and preempting a "Loungin' With Levine" segment.

These faithful supporters would like to see you and hear your vision for 2022. This doesn't have to be a lengthy speech or Power Point presentation. We've witnessed more than our share during the business department's seminar at a Cubs Convention, leaving little time for fans to ask pertinent questions.

Jed Hoyer, your president of baseball operations who performed the heavy lifting during the trade deadline, likely will outline his plans to reporters a day after the conclusion of the regular season.

But fans deserve to hear from you in person. There's a lot at stake regarding the future of the franchise, especially with the roster in need of considerable rebuilding via trades and free agent signings while competing in a winnable division.

Sure, the Brewers pulled away in the second half to coast to the division title, but they're built exclusively on starting pitching and exploited your team's plethora of weaknesses.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire Dec. 1. There are plenty of uncertainties, especially the future of service time as it relates to salary arbitration and free agency.

Two things are certain: The Cubs need help, and fans need to hear from you.

Grab the microphone and stand near the on-deck circle near your front-row seats so everyone can find you.

Reinforce your passion for a franchise that shouldn't rely exclusively on the history of Wrigley Field and its loyal fans.

Specifically, thank them for their support during a season in which their stars were traded. Speak concisely about how some parts are in place for a more productive style with more contact hitters and relievers who throw harder than in past years.

It's up to you whether to allow management to spend as heavily as it did after the 2015 season. But reiterate the wisdom of manager David Ross in acknowledging pitching and defense rule the day.

Be safe,

Mark

• @MDGonzales