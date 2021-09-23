Boys soccer: Weisheit's goal lifts WW South over Batavia

Jason Weisheit was all set to give Wheaton Warrenville South the lead as he teed up a penalty kick midway through the first half Thursday night.

Then he sent the shot skittering wide of the left post.

Not exactly what Weisheit had in mind, especially in front of a senior night audience.

But the senior forward didn't let the miss get him down. Instead, he scored a beautiful goal 18 minutes later and the Tigers went on to edge Batavia 1-0 in DuKane Conference action at Red Grange Field.

"PK's are just a mental thing," Weisheit said. "It's totally our job (to make them).

"Everybody should be able to hit it, but unluckily I missed that one. But it's in your head for 30 seconds and then it's right back out.

"Obviously, you have to keep your head. I'm grateful that I bounced back and scored one."

Weisheit's goal, which was his fourth of the season, came with 4:42 remaining in the first half. He was chasing after a long pass from the midfield with a Batavia defender when he stole the ball, raced into the right side of the box and beat goalkeeper Logan Saenz with a shot inside the left post.

"It was just in an awkward position for him," Weisheit said. "I think it bounced off his thigh and he had his back to me.

"So I'm coming off his blind side and then I just took it away. I hope I don't miss those ones."

Weisheit didn't and the Tigers (5-4-2, 1-2-1) came away with their first DKC victory while handing Batavia (5-6, 2-1) its first league loss.

"He was a little mentally out of it for a little bit, but he found his way again and then found opportunity," WW South coach Guy Callipari said. "That's what he's good at doing -- making something out of nothing."

The visiting Bulldogs got nothing out of a solid effort. They had one shot hit the left post four minutes into the second half and a powerful 12-yard header off the noggin of defender Brady Seitzinger four minutes after that.

Seitzinger later cleared a shot off the line to deny the Tigers an insurance goal.

But the Tigers' back line was just as strong. Defender Tim Foley blocked a shot off the line and goalkeepers Owen Haas and Jared Ferreya had to make only one save apiece to record the shutout.

"I think we had some really good chances in the second half at least to get a tie, but it just didn't fall our way tonight," Batavia coach Mark Gianfrancescosaid. "It's a tough conference.

"Whatever the record is, you're going to get a team that's well-organized and they're going to give you a battle. That's what they did."