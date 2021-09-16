Barrington adding eight to its hall of fame

Daily Herald File photoFormer Barrington baseball coach Jim Hawrysko, who will be inducted into the school's hall of fame on Friday night, won 275 games during his tenure at the school.

Barrington is adding to its sports hall of fame.

On Friday, eight new members will have their plaques added to the trophy cases just outside the field house at Barrington High School. That will bring the total to 64 members. New members are selected every two years.

"The criteria for induction is significant contributions to Barrington High School athletics that goes above and beyond the norm," Barrington athletic director Mike Obsuszt said. "This is a very impressive class of inductees."

Here are the new members and their accomplishments.

Jim Hawrysko:

He was the sixth Barrington baseball coach in school history. He coached from 1999 to 2012 and had a record of 275-222. Hawrysko's teams won five regional titles, two sectional titles and had a third-place state finish in 2005. That team went 35-7 and those 35 wins is the most wins a Barrington baseball team has had in one season.

Mike Kallenbach:

Coached golf for 13 seasons beginning in 2005. His teams qualified for state nine times, including the final five years he coached. He had a pair of third-place finishes in the state. Under Kallenbach, Barrington won 13 MSL division championships and 11 MSL conference titles.

Paul Pinnow:

Assistant athletic director and assistant basketball coach in 2002 when the Broncos won the sectional. He spent 20 years as assistant AD or athletic event supervisor. He was also chairperson for MSL girls track.

Tim Rife:

Rife was an all-conference baseball and football player for Barrington in 1973-74. After college, Rife could always be found on an athletic field. He is the consummate assistant coach, teaching and training student-athletes in baseball, football and golf. He taught social studies for 26 years and is still a volunteer boys golf coach and an assistant baseball coach. In 2013 Rife was selected as assistant coach of the year by Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Jodi Schoeck:

Schoeck was one of the longest tenured coaches in Barrington history, coaching girls golf for 30 years. Schoek's teams won 20 MSL division titles and 15 MSL championships. Schoek's teams qualified for state 12 times In her final three seasons, Schoek coached the Fillies to a second-place finish in each of those years. She also had a third-place finish.

Lynda Scranton:

Scranton pioneered the girls tennis team, beginning the program in the early 1970s. This was prior to Title IX and the program took off from there. Scranton coached for the team for 17 years, winning 9 MSL titles, 8 regionals titles and her 1980 team finished third in the state.

Jon Stickney:

Stickney was founder of the "Friends of the Stadium" project. He was instrumental in the passing of a referendum for the remodeling of the Barrington stadium. He then helped raise money and assisted with the naming rights for the famed scoreboard.

Tracy Waters Miller:

Miller coached girls tennis at Barrington for 14 seasons beginning in 2004. She led the Fillies to a second and third-place finish in the state. She also guided her team to 13 MSL titles. In 2008 Miller was named the IHSA Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. She then was named National Federation Girls Tennis Coach of the Year in 2009.

There will be a small ceremony for the new members earlier in the evening. Then at halftime of Friday's game against Glenbrook South, they will be introduced. Each will receive a duplicate of the plaque that will be permanently displayed in the trophy case by the field house.