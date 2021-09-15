Register now for the Race to Wrigley charity 5K

The Race to Wrigley 5K Charity Run presented by Advocate Health Care will return Saturday, Oct. 2, with a new hybrid in-person and virtual option for runners.

Runners interested in participating in the race can register online through noon Friday, Oct. 1. All runners will receive a 2021 finisher's medal, an exclusive race shirt and a Chicago Cubs MLB tote.

Starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 2, in-person runners will race through the Lakeview neighborhood before entering Wrigley Field and will cross the finish line just steps away from the Wrigley Field marquee. In-person runners will have a chance to run on the warning track on the field as a part of the course and will receive instant photos after they cross the finish line. In-person runners will also have the option to enjoy one post-race beer at select bars and restaurants.

For those not in the Chicago area on race day, runners have the option to run, jog or walk the 3.1 miles at their own pace and at the location of their choice anytime through Sunday, Oct. 3. Virtual runners will receive customizable virtual photo backdrops post-race.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Cubs Charities. Proceeds from personal fundraising will be donated to critical care needs for oncology patients at Advocate Children's Hospital. All race participants will be invited to create their own fundraisers alone or as part of a team.

The registration fee for the in-person race is $39 and $25 for children ages 12 and under. The virtual option is $44 for both adults and children. Registration prices will increase Saturday, Sept. 18.