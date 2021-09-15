Boys soccer: South Elgin finds plenty to celebrate in win over Glenbard South

Ethan Scholl told his mom that he was going to score a goal for her birthday on Wednesday night.

The South Elgin junior apparently isn't all talk no action as he scored his first high school varsity goal, creating an unforgettable memory for mom and son alike as the Storm jumped on visiting Glenbard South early and never let up in a 5-1 Upstate Eight win.

"It was my mom's birthday today so I told her I'm going to get her a goal," he said. "It feels great. It felt nice to be able to get the first one just two minutes in."

Scholl received the ball near the penalty area and just turned and shot it far post. It not only gave the Storm an early advantage but it seemed to really fire up his teammates and a nice crowd on Teacher Appreciation Night.

Before Glenbard South (6-4-1, 1-2-0) had time to try to recover from Scholl's score, Kendall Andrewin buried a shot to give the Storm a 2-0 lead.

"We are hit or miss," Raiders coach Adam Szyszko said. "We either come out and play well or we come out and make one, two, three mistakes and get jumped on. It's feast or famine."

South Elgin (2-5-3, 1-2-0) hasn't had much success in the win column this fall, but the Storm are rebuilding a bit and are continuing to make strides and have shown the ability to jump on teams from the get-go.

"We've been forced to throw a lot of new stuff at a young and inexperienced group," Storm coach Jerzy Skowron said. "We have nine seniors this year and maybe five of them actually played varsity last year."

Jumping on a team early and being able to increase that lead had the Storm looking like a team that's far better than their record would indicate.

"The kind of way we're sitting and organizing is proving to be very difficult for other teams to sit back and take," Skowron said. "And by the time they realize that the last few times we've been up. I think everything is starting to click for these guys."

Kyle Woertendyke's goal with a little more than five minutes left before halftime extended the Storm's lead to 3-0.

The Raiders cut into that lead with a goal from Hector Gonzalez with 18:57 remaining in the game, but about two minutes later Ryan Nguyen dribbled deep into the box and fired in the Storm's fourth goal of the night.

"It was an amazing start and when Ethan (Scholl) scored everyone was hyped and wanted to keep pushing and pushing," Nguyen said. "We couldn't get too comfortable. We didn't want to lose the lead. It was a great. The stands were packed. It was a fun night."

Ryan Doherty completed the scoring with 3:41 left as five different Storm players found the back of the net.

"This gives us a lot of confidence moving forward," Nguyen said. "I feel like we can take on any team right now. We played great."