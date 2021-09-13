There's still time to see 12 high school teams compete at Ivanhoe Classic
Updated 9/13/2021 5:14 PM
If you'd like to watch competitive golf on a beautiful day, you still have a couple hours to get to Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein to see high school boys golf.
Teams from 12 schools teed off in a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Monday in the annual Ivanhoe Classic hosted by Barrington High School.
In addition to the hosts, boys teams from Stevenson, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, Palatine, Fremd, Lake Zurich, Grayslake Central, Carmel Catholic, Schaumburg and DeKalb high schools were on the course.
With at least 50 golfers spread out throughout the course, it appeared Barrington, Schaumburg and Libertyville were ahead after about seven holes.
