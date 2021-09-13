There's still time to see 12 high school teams compete at Ivanhoe Classic

Fremd High School's Braeden Newby hits from the fairway Monday afternoon at the Ivanhoe Classic. The invitational is hosted by Barrington High School at the Ivanhoe Club. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Carmel Catholic's Jacob Lutzke tees off at the Ivanhoe Classic Monday afternoon at the Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Barrington High School's Dylan Dunne hits on the second tee at the Ivanhoe Classic Monday afternoon. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Stevenson's Tate Donica chips onto the green at the Ivanhoe Classic Monday at the Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Ethan Lindberg hits toward the clubhouse from the edge of a water hazard on the ninth hole Monday during the Ivanhoe Classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Club. The invitational was hosted by Barrington High School. John Starks | Staff Photographer

If you'd like to watch competitive golf on a beautiful day, you still have a couple hours to get to Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein to see high school boys golf.

Teams from 12 schools teed off in a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Monday in the annual Ivanhoe Classic hosted by Barrington High School.

In addition to the hosts, boys teams from Stevenson, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, Palatine, Fremd, Lake Zurich, Grayslake Central, Carmel Catholic, Schaumburg and DeKalb high schools were on the course.

With at least 50 golfers spread out throughout the course, it appeared Barrington, Schaumburg and Libertyville were ahead after about seven holes.