Boys golf: Palatine's Castro takes title at Ivanhoe

Libertyville's Jack Norris lines up his putt at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A threesome walks up a fairway with a layered tee area behind them at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Brock Dickson hits from the first fairway at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Stevenson's Tate Donica chips onto the green at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville's Ethan Lindberg hits toward the clubhouse from the edge of a water hazard on #9 at the Ivanhoe Classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. Lindberg said he was -1 and leading the tournament until this moment. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Phil Setnan hits from the fairway at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Braeden Newby hist from the fairway at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Carmel Catholic's Jacob Lutzke tees off at the Ivanhoe classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein, hosted by Barrington High School on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Dylan Dunne hits on the second tee at the Ivanhoe Classic boys golf invitational at Ivanhoe Golf Club in Mundelein on Monday, September 13, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Mundelein sophomore Miles Begg, who lives in the community alongside Ivanhoe Golf Club, said that he appreciates the impeccable conditions of the exacting golf layout.

"Everything just rolls true here," said Begg. "Everything is perfect."

And Barrington coach Bryan Tucker, at the post-tourney award ceremony after Monday's Broncos-hosted Ivanhoe Classic invite, called the holes "scenic, but challenging."

That made the tournament performance of Palatine's Pablo Castro all the more exceptional.

Castro, another sophomore, shot a 1-under par 71 at Ivanhoe to claim medalist honors.

The soph's stellar score was 3 shots better than his nearest competitor as he won the individual title, while Barrington (309) took team honors.

"I was missing in the right spots today," said Castro of his success. "A lot of my shots that weren't so great, (but) I was still able to get up and down for par, and I was putting really good and at the end of the day I think that's most important."

Castro said that he started golfing at the age of 6, "taking a few lessons, and then just started playing a lot ever since."

"My grandpa and my dad," added Castro, "invested a lot in my golf career and they've really helped me out. My whole family is a great support group and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."

Castro added that he began his round on the 9th hole, "the toughest hole on the course," according to the sophomore, and once he escaped the par-4 with a bogey, he knew it was going to be a good day.

"I was a little nervous when I started out and saw that hole (the 9th)", said Castro. "I wanted to come out and shoot well, but if you ask was I expecting it (to shoot 71), I guess I'd have to say no. I knew I could do it, though, and confidence is what matters most."

Stevenson and Libertyville tied for 2nd in the team race by shooting 316, Vernon Hills was 4th with 322, and Mundelein finished 5th carding a 327.

William Lange led the winning effort for the Broncos by shooting 76, good for a tie for 4th overall, while teammates Walker Grelle and Brock Dickson each carded a 77 to medal.

"We're really proud of our kids," said Tucker. "This course played tough today and they were able to stick with it."

Senior AJ Kaprosy of Vernon Hills finished at 74, good for 2nd place, while another senior, Vassilios Davis of Schaumburg, had a 75 to take 3rd individually.

Vernon Hills senior Dylan Josephson got in at 76 to tie Lange for 4th, while other top placements, all with a score of 77, came from Matthew Huennekens and Ethan Lindberg of Libertyville, Kartik Vasudeva of Vernon Hills, and Maadhav Muralidharan from Stevenson.

Other scores of note included 78's from Matthew Kisselburgt and Brandon Hinkle of Mundelein, and 79's from Wyatt Sorenson of Libertyville, Thomas Bolin of Grayslake Central, and Lake Zurich's Zach Lawler.

But the day belonged to Castro, who says that now he's looking forward to what the rest of the season will bring for the Pirates.

"We've got to finish out," said the sophomore. "As a team we're 7-1 now, we're doing great. If we can win out we can get a top two placement in conference, then do well in regionals, sectionals, and make it to state."

Tucker added that "we're fortunate that Ivanhoe lets the kids come out and experience this championship course," while Begg of Mundelein said that it means more to the competitors to be playing in a tournament environment with fans in attendance.

"I've played here a lot," said Begg, "and I've gotten used to the pressure, but it's definitely different to be out here with so many good teams and a lot of people watching. It's so different than just coming out and playing the course by yourself."