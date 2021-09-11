 

Ross expected to return from quarantine Sunday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross signals for a new pitcher during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/11/2021 4:31 PM

After serving 10 days of quarantine, Cubs manager David Ross is expected to return to the dugout Sunday, according to substitute manager Andy Green.

Ross and team president Jed Hoyer tested positive for COVID just before the start of the current homestand. Ross is fully vaccinated and never felt any symptoms.

 

"I think he's been in great health the whole time," Green said. "His time is up from a quarantine perspective, so this will be the last time you guys have to talk to me."

Heading into Saturday's game, the Cubs had gone 6-2 without Ross. Green, who managed some rebuilding San Diego teams from 2016-19, said nothing really changed about how the team was run.

"Rossy sent the lineup in every day," Green said. "Same type of consulting occurs on the bench in a normal day, talking to (pitching coach) Tommy (Hottovy), talking to Mike Borzello as pitching changes are made.

"His voice wasn't there, his ultimate decision wasn't there during the game. But outside of that, this is 100% his club, it's been that the whole time. He's consulting on absolutely everything, every day, so nothing really changed."

What did the Cubs miss with Ross sitting at home? Well, it's a big personality that's not audible or visible.

"It's a lot quieter," Green said. "Everybody enjoys being around him every single day and there's also times with him, there's a sharp edge that's good for culture and good for the clubhouse. He expects to win, no matter what roster we have or don't have and he creates a nice culture that way."

Green said Hoyer is also doing well in quarantine, though he doesn't speak to Hoyer as often as Ross.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

