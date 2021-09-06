 

Bulls add former Nets forward, two others

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Bulls added former Brooklyn Nets forward Alize Johnson to the roster, according to reports.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 9/6/2021 8:53 PM

The Bulls filled out their roster by adding a couple of forwards with the same last name.

They agreed to terms with both Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson, according to Twitter reports. The Bulls needed some power forward depth, with only second-year pro Patrick Williams at that spot. They also reportedly added shooting guard Matt Thomas on a training camp deal.

 

Six-foot-7 Alize Johnson was recently waived by the Brooklyn Nets to clear roster space for both Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson will sign a two-year deal worth $3.6 million with the Bulls.

Johnson was a second-round draft pick of Indiana out of Missouri State in 2018. While logging plenty of time in the G-League, the Williamsport, Pa. native spent two years with the Pacers and one with the Nets. In his Brooklyn debut on Mar. 24, he piled up 23 points and 15 rebounds against Utah. He later piled up 20 points and 21 boards in a game against Indiana.

"I love everything about Alize, who he is as a person, his approach to the game, his work ethic, his story, his journey, everything about him," former Nets teammate Kevin Durant said after the Indiana game. "I wanted to see him do well out there."

Six-foot-6 Stanley Johnson was the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2015 and has struggled to find success in the NBA, while playing for Detroit, New Orleans and Toronto. Shooting touch has been an issue, with Johnson posting career percentages of .375 overall and .298 from 3-point land.

The 6-4 Thomas played at Iowa State, spending two years coached by Fred Hoiberg. An Onalaska, Wis. native, Thomas went to Spain for two years, then spent two seasons in the NBA with Toronto and Utah. He shot 44.5% from 3-point range during his final season in Ames, and 41.3% in limited NBA action.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

