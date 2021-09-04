Boys soccer: Stevenson earns Wolter Invite title

Stevenson's boys soccer team has been tested the first two weeks of the season. So far, the Patriots have noticed that they can compete with a lot of teams and are now ready for play in the rugged North Suburban Conference.

On Saturday, Stevenson earned top honors at the Jim Wolter Titan Soccer Invitational at Glenbrook South in Glenview, downing Mt. Carmel 2-1 in a match decided on penalty kicks (3-2).

"I'm very proud and honored for the boys. They put together an amazing battle against a spectacular team that had pace and created amazing opportunities," Stevenson coach Pepe Jon Chavez said. "It's a team that we don't see. Maybe, Zion-Benton or Waukegan can play that style on occasion. I'd say Mt. Carmel had depth that I don't see from those teams. Our Stevenson defense stepped up like last year and held it."

Stevenson (5-0-2) had to a play a certain style of soccer and at the same level of Mt. Carmel.

"We had to have discipline and patience," Chavez said. "I told them on the bus, I gave them an individual team effort recognizing what each individual can do, that effort and that they can help the team. If we had balance and kept our feet moving, didn't foul, but we did a bit. We had the opportunity to hold them. That's what it was about, holding them, balancing, build ourselves to score. Nobody wants PKs, but it was a great game and a great game to win."

Each team scored in the first half of regulation on penalty kicks with fouls in the box.

Stevenson's Makysym Derhachov scored in the ninth minute, while Mt. Carmel (3-2) had Marco Antonio Valencia convert his kick.

The next 70 minutes were scoreless as Patriots' keeper Ryan Harper made two big diving saves in preserving the victory and a total of 8 for the match.

"I was a little nervous, because it can swing the game either way," Harper said. "I was pretty confident going in. Felt pretty good of where I was going to go. It's the best feeling in the world. You stand there, be confident and make the shooter nervous. Go the right way and it's the best feeling."

Christian Yen notched the win for Stevenson on the final kick in the fifth round.

"Honestly, I felt confident that all my teammates and coaches put the ball on my foot and that was all the confidence I needed," Yen said. "I really felt no pressure. All I thought was to put it in the back of the net."