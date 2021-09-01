Cougars come back to win in 13th inning

The only lead the Kane County Cougars (43-51) had Wednesday night was the final one of the night.

Nick Conti ended a 13-inning contest with a two-run homer to even the series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (38-57) 6-4 from Northwestern Medicine Field.

Conti's blast came with one out in the 13th inning after Gavin LaValley led off the 13th with a walk. With Brandon Chinea pinch-running for LaValley and Dalys Binder sacrificing Chinea over with a bunt, Conti sent a pitch from Tasker Strobel (3-5) over the right field fence to put the ballgame to bed.

The game stalled as both bullpens shut down offenses from the 8th inning on. After the Cougars tied the game in the 7th, Danny Taggert and Ryan Richardson (2-1) kept the game tied at four until the end of the game.

After being no-hit through five and two-third innings by Gary's starter Adam Heidenfelder, the Cougars tied up the game with a four-run 7th. Gary broke the scoreless tie in the 6th, then went up 4-0 by the 7th. With two outs, a Gary error kept the 7th inning alive and gave the Cougars their first run of the game. Nick Anderson continued the offense with an RBI single and it started a trend of three-straight RBI singles. Mark Karaviotis and Kacy Clemens pitched in with the other RBI hits.

Zach Taglieri started the game for the Cougars and received no decision despite five and one-third innings of one-run baseball.

The Cougars and Gary finish the series Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Lefty Chris Erwin (3-4, 3.18) takes the mound for the RailCats against the Cougars' Ben Allison (4-4, 5.49).