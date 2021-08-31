Boys soccer: Boylan starts fast, tops Streamwood

Two early goals from Boylan (2-1-0) deflated a young Streamwood club which was never able to recover the offensive onslaught of an impressive Titans side that dominated the first half of play Tuesday night at Millennium Field.

The Titans are now 2-0-0 in pool play following its impressive 5-1 victory over Matt Polovin's team who will now look to improve on its 1-1-0 record in tournament play when it hosts Conant Thursday night.

"It was a disastrous start for us tonight, and things didn't get better as the first half went on," said Polovin. "Boylan is a very good team all the way around. And our youth and inexperience made them look even better at times."

Polovin had five freshmen in his starting 11 including his keeper, Tony Gomez, who watched the Titans bag their first goal in the first minute off a poor clearing attempt, and their second 10 minutes later when Jack Bonavia netted his double.

"Boylan plays a nice possession game, and attacks with speed, and uses all of the field really well, and we had our trouble defending their style, which is something we are able to play (well) also, but not tonight," said Polovin.

Senior Brian Sanchez doubled the Titans advantage with a pair of goals at 21 minutes and 38, before Streamwood freshman AJ Sabanovic ended the Titans hopes of a shutout just seconds before the break.

Boylan's brilliant center midfielder Taylor Sowell put one more on the scoreboard in the 69th minute with an unstoppable 30-yard free kick.

"It's better we have one of these games early in our season and not late when it really counts. The message to the guys will be to put this game behind us, and look ahead to Conant on Thursday with a chance to play for the third place trophy of the Barrington Classic," said Polovin.