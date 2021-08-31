Boomers bash 12 runs in win over Gateway

Braxton Davidson hit a pair of homers and drove home 6 as the Schaumburg Boomers opened a three-game series on the road Tuesday with a 12-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies, lowering their magic number to 7.

The Boomers scored 4 runs with 2 outs in the first inning against Jesse Remington, who was making his Gateway debut in Sauget after being traded from the Boomers last week.

Clint Hardy put the Boomers in front with a single before Davidson pounded a 3-run homer. Davidson drove home another run with a single in the third.

Gateway got on the board with a single tally in the fifth on a solo homer from Alonzo Jones against his former teammate, Schaumburg starter Geoff Bramblett.

Davidson stretched the lead to 7-1 with a 2-run homer in the seventh. Gateway scored twice in the bottom of the inning but left the bases loaded -- the Grizzlies stranded 14 in the loss.

The Boomers put the game out of reach with 5 runs in the ninth, drawing four straight walks before a 2-run double from Luke Becker and an RBI single from Matt McGarry.

Bramblett worked 6 innings and allowed 1 run, overcoming 6 walks to earn his second win in as many outings with the Boomers, both against his former team. Schaumburg slugged 11 hits with Hardy and Chase Dawson tallying 2 each in addition to 3 from Davidson. Davidson owns a pair of multi-homer games since joining the Boomers. Dawson owns a 28-game on base streak.