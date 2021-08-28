Cross country: St. Charles East sweeps Kane County meets

Kaneland's Christian Phillips makes his way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hampshire's Owen Cuplin runs the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Hampshire's Aiden Gonzalez runs the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Joseph Xolta, heads to seventh place as runners make their way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Geneva's Brady Ahern, heads to the finish as runners make their way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Batavia's Quintin Lowe, (333) Geneva's Nathan Lehman (441) and St. Charles East's Mitch Garcia (593) head to the finish at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fans try to get a better view of the Varsity runners as they make their way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Burlington Central's Yusuf Baig, (347) takes second at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Micah Wilson, heads to the finish line at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Micah Wilson, looks back at the field as he heads to the finish line at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Micah Wilson, breaks away from the pack at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Micah Wilson, (615) and Burlington Central's Yusuf Baig, (347) break away from the pack at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Batavia's Ava Thomas on the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles East's Eleanor Clark heads to the finish line of the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Batavia's Liliana Bednarek, races through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

South Elgin's Angelica Harris, races on the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Larkin's Heather Durrant heads to a fourth-place finish as varsity runners make their way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Morgan Sandlun, (293) and Brooklyn Walker, (299) head to second place and third place, respectively on the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles North's Bella Dicrosta has the course to herself as she makes her way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

St. Charles North's Rachel Price comes in fifth at the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fans climb to get a better view of the Varsity runners as they make their way through the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The start of the girls varsity race on the new cross country field behind Northwestern Medicine Field where the Kane County Cougars play Saturday August 28, 2021 in Geneva. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Mitch Garcia was as eloquent as his teammate Micah Wilson was unstoppable Saturday morning in Geneva.

Wilson, only two-plus months from adding an individual Class 3A track and field state championship in the 3,200-meter to his state gold medal as an indispensable member of the 2019 St. Charles East cross country team, conquered any and all to win the inaugural boys varsity race at the Kane County Meet at the newly christened Northwestern Medicine course.

Garcia, a junior, was fifth overall as the Saints turned back Batavia 47-80 for the team title.

"This early in the season, we have a relatively new varsity team," Garcia said. "(The state-championship unit) gave us big shoes to fill. They taught us great morals, they taught us great practices. They are the forefathers for what we are going to do this year and next."

Wilson toured the 2.97 mile course in 15 minutes, 40.2 seconds to deny Burlington Central senior Yusif Baig -- a Class 2A track stalwart in his own right -- by 12-plus seconds.

"I was just focused on testing out the course," Wilson said. "I feel like I accomplished that. We are back here for (our own) regional. I can't complain about my race."

The maturation process for Baig continues unabated.

"When he joined the program he was the second-slowest guy," Central girls coach Vince Neal said. "But he just works so hard."

Quinlin Lowe was the pace-setter for Batavia; the junior was third in 16:06.4.

The Bulldogs edged archrival Geneva by 2 points for runner-up status.

Nathan Lehman was equally short of Lowe for third with his 16:07.4 time.

"The first half mile or so was really downhill, so our goal was to go out conservative and push the back hill," Lehman said. "We tried to pass as many people as we could in the last mile."

Hampshire (91) and defending Class 2A state champion Kaneland (102) were fourth and fifth in the field.

St. Charles North, Burlington Central, South Elgin, Dundee-Crown and Elgin rounded out the limited field as none of Aurora schools were in attendance due to a conflict with their city meet.

The absence of any participants from Illinois' second-largest city as well as other traditionally well-stocked programs being short-handed left an even bigger void in the girls team race.

But St. Charles East filled the vacuum to secure an even more one-sided victory than their male counterparts.

Morgan Sundland and Brooklyn Decker were second and third overall, respectively, but the Saints' duo technically finished 1-2 in the team race when St. Charles North fell shy of the minimum five runners.

As a result, the Saints breezed to a 22-63 triumph over Batavia.

South Elgin, which features national-champion race-walker Angelica Harris, was third with 73 points.

Kaneland (110), Dundee-Crown (134), Geneva (138) and Hampshire (169) were the only other schools to meet the five-athlete threshold.

"I would say we just wanted to go out and try our best, especially with it being the first meet of the season," said Sundland, runner-up in 19.23. "We wanted to see what our summer training led to."

"We knew it's definitely possible to be up there because the (SCE) guys are up there," Decker said.

St. Charles North senior Bella Dicrosta endured the debilitating humidity to claim the individual title in 18:24.3.

"It was unexpected," Dicrosta said. "I am shocked by my performance. It's an exhilarating feeling."

Liliana Bednarek and Ava Thomas led Batavia, which was without the services of former state runner-up Katrina Schlenker (recruiting trip).