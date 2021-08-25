With another HR, Wisdom stating case in NL rookie race

Patrick Wisdom's 3-run homer onto Waveland Avenue broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning and the Cubs beat Colorado 5-2 in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. Wisdom leads NL rookies with 21 home runs. Associated Press

David Ross appreciates everything Patrick Wisdom has done for the Cubs this season, but wasn't quite ready to declare Wisdom the National League rookie of the year favorite.

"I would probably would put him right behind Jonathan India from my standpoint," Ross said. "I think India's had a nice season with Cincinnati, is taking off at the top of the lineup. I feel like that team offensively got going when they slotted him into the leadoff spot. Last time we were in there, his OPS was pretty high.

"For me, Wiz is right there in that conversation, maybe 1 and 2. If I really had to vote, I'd vote for my guy."

Wisdom's 3-run home run onto Waveland Avenue was the difference in the Cubs' 5-2 victory in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

It was Wisdom's 21st home run of the year. He leads NL rookies and has a chance to beat the Cubs' rookie record of 26, set by Kris Bryant in 2015.

Wisdom didn't even play his first game for the Cubs until May 25. His Game 1 homer was his fifth in the last seven home games.

"That guy in the lineup at any moment can change the game," pitcher Zach Davies said. "He started off really hot, pitchers started to make adjustments to him. The professional player that he is, he's making adjustments back and you can tell it's just taking off again."

After Game 1, Wisdom was hitting .255 with an .864 OPS. India was at .275 and .848, with 16 home runs and 56 RBI. Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.45 ERA) is probably the other top candidate for NL rookie of the year.

David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for the Cubs the in Game 1 win. Wisdom broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth after Frank Schwindel tripled and Matt Duffy walked.

Davies left the game with two outs in the fifth inning. Codi Heuer came in, retired all four batters he faced, and got the win, while Adam Morgan picked up his first save of the season.

Contreras questionable:

Manager David Ross wouldn't commit to using injured catcher Willson Contreras at DH this weekend against the White Sox. Contreras has been sidelined with a knee sprain, but has been taking batting practice and running the bases this week.

"Hopefully he's able to DH, but I think there's still a little ways," Ross said. "I don't think, in our mind, that we're going to put Willson back on the field until he's 100 percent."

Minor matters:

The Class A Myrtle Beach Pelicans had an eventful game Tuesday. Shortstop Ed Howard, the Cubs' first-round draft pick in 2020, hit his third home run of the season. Outfielders Christian Franklin and Owen Caissie both made their Class A debuts. Franklin was the Cubs' fourth round pick out of Arkansas this year, while Caissie is one of the players acquired in the Yu Darvish trade.