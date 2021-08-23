Stevenson comes out on top at Lake County Girls Golf Invitational

Believe it or not, it's been four years since the last Lake County Girls Golf Invitational.

Last year was missed because of COVID-19 and the two previous years because of rain. So, even heat and humidity made for welcome conditions on one of the tougher courses in the county on Monday afternoon. At least the event was played.

Stevenson's swing is on par for another strong season as the Patriots posted an impressive top score of 297, Lake Forest second (358), Deerfield third (359), Carmel fourth (363), Lake Zurich fifth (364), Vernon Hills sixth (368), Warren seventh (372), Libertyville eighth (377), and Mundelein was ninth (389) out of 16 schools in the field at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee.

"It's our best score this season so far," Stevenson coach Emma Degen said. "We're definitely capable of doing better. We had some really good rounds for a long day. These girls battled through the heat and the length of the actual round. It's the first time in my seven years as a coach to win the county invite."

The Patriots' were lead by Allie Santos who was the top medalist with an even-par 72 on the 4,952 yard course. Other scores posted were Emily Duan (74), Allyson Duan (75) and Chelsea She (76).

"Honestly, my putting stood out," said Santos, who had 5 birdies. "I wasn't expecting it, because my previous rounds. I haven't had that many birdies in a while. Today, my putter was definitely on fire. The course might have been short, but it was difficult. I was just trying to keep the ball in play,"

Lexi Schulman of Vernon Hills carded a 1-over 73. She was able to check out the course beforehand.

"This score meant a lot to me," Schulman said. "I did have a practice round (Sunday). I knew there would be trouble on at least a couple of holes out here. I was able to birdie some of the short par fours. But I did have a double-bogey that threw me off a little bit. But after that, I was pretty good. I was just thinking one shot at a time and I wasn't thinking too far ahead. I was just trying to be focused on one hole and one shot, then move past it."

Lake Zurich's Kiana Pouyat was ready for the course and played it differently from some of the other ones.

"The course was really difficult," Pouyat said. "A lot of courses that we play around here are driver-wedge for me. This course, I had to play a ton of 5-irons off the tee. I had barely pulled out my driver. A lot of the par three's, were super short wedge distances. It was a little mix, but a harder course than we're used to seeing."

Other top individuals were Macaire Everett of Carmel (82), Stevenson's Megan Lee (83), Kellie Shanahan of Mundelein and Stevenson's Jessica Velent each with an 85. Kathryn Beranek of Lake Forest and Mundelein's Abbey Watt each finished with an 86.