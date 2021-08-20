Girls swimming: Schaumburg's Mollin makes waves locally, internationally

Schaumburg's Nina Mollin competes in the 200-yard individual medley at the 2019 girls state swimming championships. Now a senior, Mollin spent the summer competing at the Canadian Olympic Trials. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Nina Mollin has made quite a splash in local pools over the last few years as a standout competitor for Schaumburg.

The talented swimmer however, one of the best in Illinois, isn't just limited to in-state accomplishments -- she's gone international as well.

Mollin, now a senior, has been stellar in her career not only in conference play and multi-school meets, but also at the state finals. In her signature event, the 200-yard individual medley, she was sixth as a freshman, second in her sophomore campaign, and fourth last season (a virtual competition).

And over the summer Mollin, who holds dual USA and Canadian citizenship (her father is from Canada), excelled at the Canadian Olympic trials and was a finalist in "multiple events," according to Saxons coach Tim O'Grady.

In addition, the senior will enroll next fall at the University of Toronto, to contend on the swim team and major in most-likely biochemistry.

"It was an amazing experience," said Mollin of her time at the Olympic trials. "I've never had so much fun, training with so many really fast and amazing swimmers. They took me under their wing, and I learned so much from them."

Mollin, who shines not only in the pool but also in the classroom, is the "ultimate kid to coach," per O'Grady.

"Her contributions to our team have been immeasurable," said O'Grady. "She works hard, is a positive role model, the list goes on and on. She doesn't just care about her own accomplishments -- she wants to see her teammates improve as well.

"Nina owns nine of our school records, she has many pool records in our area, and also owns six team records with her club, Academy Bullets, and she was an All-American this past year."

Mollin, who said that her experiences and her successes at the state tournament have been "amazing, a little scary, and very rewarding, with so many great swimmers there," fought (as all area athletes did) through a challenging quarantine season last year.

Then a junior, as all of the pools were shut down due to COVID-19, she was able to practice (innovatively) in a small pool that her parents put in the backyard, then ultimately at a neighbor's built-in facility nearby in Schaumburg.

Finally the prep swimmers last season were able to get in the water at the schools, for a pandemic-shortened campaign.

Now, as a senior, and with things getting more back to normal, Mollin knows that as a senior leader, she'll have a new set of priorities.

"I'm really looking forward to being a senior and being able to help my teammates out (the same way that I was helped out by my teammates when I was a younger swimmer). I want to make sure everyone has a great season.

"As far as team goals, I want our relay team (400 free or 200 medley) to make it to state. As far as individually, I want to get top two in the 200IM -- or (preferably) try to get first -- and try to go 2 minutes, break the 2:01 mark."

That Mollin will do all possible to accomplish her objectives, team and individual, is a given, according to O'Grady.

"Nina, along with her co-captains such as Madi Dohrn and Danielle Alley, (have a goal) of seeing their teammates improve. We've had our highest finishes (recently) since I've been here, and I think the most important part of that is because girls like Nina have created a culture where they want to see each other do their best -- and have fun.

"We've had so much growth in our team in the past six years and that started with Hana Mollin, Nina's sister and others like Lydia Steen, and Nina has kept that legacy alive."