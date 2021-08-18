Boys soccer: Warren hungry for more, but Lake County loaded with talented teams

Mundelein's Carson Kowalski, left, is one of the Mustangs' top returning boys soccer players this fall. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The spring of 2021 will be remembered differently from any boys soccer season. There wasn't a postseason, but there was a team that was considered one of the best in the state.

The Warren Blue Devils went undefeated at 15-0, won the North Suburban Conference outright and the first NSC conference tournament that included a 5-2 victory over rival Stevenson.

"It was the most dominate team I've seen at WTHS," Warren coach Jason Ahonen said. "I will not go as far to say it was the best team in school history because it wouldn't be fair to the other teams that have brought home state trophies. But, It was an amazing year with a great group of student-athletes."

Going into this fall, the Blue Devils lost 9 starters and 15 players, However, the players returning have varsity experience with younger players just as hungry from the last group.

"A good number of players off last year's team grew up together playing and truly showed throughout their high school years," Ahonen said. "Their bond on and off the field was something special and something that helped make them so successful."

Seniors back are defender Cael Harris, Alexis Medina and Miguel Rodriguez in the midfield, keeper George McAtee and junior forward Miguel Garcia.

"I think over the years, we've built this soccer program into something that our community can be proud of and now it's this group of players' turn to carry it on," Ahonen said. "I'm excited to see what this group can do and can't wait to spend the fall with these guys."

The rest of the NSC is ready to go after the top spot. Libertyville returns with youth with only one senior, led by juniors Jake Berlowski, Alex LaRoi and Andrew Phillips. Jonathan Melcher is the lone senior.

"A very young team got a lot of experience last year," Libertyville coach Kevin Thunholm said. "That due to many unfortunate injuries and other circumstances."

Mundelein has 12 players back with experience ready to poise a threat, led by senior defender Carson Kowalski, senior midfielder John Chambers and junior midfielder Omar Mangato.

"The expectations are higher this season. We look to learn from our close defeats last year," Mundelein coach Sebastian Falinski said. "This group carries a different energy. If we can approach the season with a team-first mentality to everything we do and work for one another throughout the season."

Lake Zurich will rely on seniors, midfielders Connor Furlong and Nick Orr, while Frank Kanski will be a defender.

"We've got a lot of new faces this year," Lake Zurich coach Mike Schmitz said. "The task is to get the new players to mesh with the returning players and to build on last year's successes."

Hugo Tellez is back to coaching after taking a season off for Round Lake. The Panthers have had a run of leading the Northern Lake County Conference and should be a front-runner once again. Junior keeper Jerry Perez will have a hand in leadership. Junior midfielder Edgar Arteaga and senior defender Abner Contrerras will be counted on the field.

"Perez this past summer has taken on the role leading drills, setting the bar high for himself and the rest of the team," Tellez said. "I expect big things with some tough nonconference games."

Wauconda could be a NLCC challenger. The Bulldogs return Dalton Sperle, who will be one of the senior leaders up top. Junior midfielder Eddie Cirilo and sophomore defender Karsten Ternes are also ones to watch.

Grayslake North has a dozen seniors leading the way, including Dylan Clausen, Connor Johnson and Pavel Weitgenant.

"We have a good group of boys who have fun and are working hard," Grayslake North coach Adam DeCaluwe said. "We have a good mix of experience and youth that we hope will lead to success."

Antioch has 10 seniors and 9 returning starters ready for a competitive season. Remi Ivanovas, Brock Jurinek and Dax Foote will be a few of the leaders.

"The senior class has been playing together for years and even before high school," Antioch coach Mike McDermott said. "So this has been a highly anticipated group to watch flourish. A number of them have been starters since their sophomore year, with a couple being starters as freshmen."

Lakes returns Billy Block to a growing group.

"We do have a decent lineup that I think will be competitive," Lakes coach Kevin Kullby said. "We will have a tough schedule and there will be no easy games for us."

Vernon Hills has seen a battle every year since joining the Central Suburban North and the Cougars will have to deal with Deerfield, Highland Park and Niles North. But, the Cougars have some talented players returning with senior midfielder Valde Nambo, defender Andre Glamocak and keeper Raul Jasso.

"We should be very competitive within the CSL this year and in the state playoffs," Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou said. "We're hoping to stay heathy and be focused throughout the season. The players plan on keeping up the rich tradition of postseason play and competing for the CSL conference championship this fall."