Hendricks keeps Reds in check, Cubs end 12-game skid

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, left, lands on the ground after colliding with Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, after throwing to first base to complete the double play during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega slides as he fields the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Reds on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (14-5) gave up 3 hits in 6 innings -- the only big one a 2-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth -- as the Cubs won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, 1 of his 3 hits.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick loaded the bases in the seventh but struck out Jonathan India before Adam Morgan came in from the bullpen and got Joey Votto to ground out.

Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save and first this season.

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-4) gave up 9 hits while striking out 7 over 6 1/3 innings. He won his previous four starts.

Cubs manager David Ross said infielder Nico Hoerner (strained oblique) hit in the cage and might take batting practice Friday in Chicago. Right-handed pitcher Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) was on the field pregame jogging and doing agility drills.