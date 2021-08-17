Boomers rally to beat Joliet

The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from down 5 runs to tally a 13-7 victory over the Joliet Slammers in Tuesday night's opener of a three-game series at Wintrust Field.

Joliet built an early lead, connecting on a first-inning grand slam and adding 2 runs in the third to lead 6-1.

Quincy Nieporte returned to the lineup by notching an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Matt Bottcher floated a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Braxton Davidson doubled to draw the Boomers within 6-3.

Schaumburg kept the rally moving in the fifth, scoring four times to take the lead. Chase Dawson tripled home a pair and scored on a double from Nieporte. Clint Hardy knocked home the go-ahead run following an intentional walk.

Nick Oddo added an RBI single in the seventh as Schaumburg led 8-6. Joliet scored a run in the seventh but Jake Joyce was able to strand the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second by retiring the final two batters.

The Boomers plated 5 in the eighth to leave no doubt. Dawson, Bottcher and Davidson drove home runs while two more scored on wild pitches.

Jesse Remington earned the win by working 5 innings, striking out seven. The Schaumburg staff recorded 14 strikeouts in the game, including four straight from Joyce to end the game as he earned his fifth save.

Dawson scored four times and finished with 3 hits while driving home three. Nieporte also notched 3 hits in his return to go with a pair of RBIs.