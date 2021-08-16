Boys cross country: Furlong, Barrington have their eyes on a state trophy

It's a season of change for the Barrington boys cross country team.

But's that's just fine for the Broncos, who won the MSL championship last season with all seven runners on a senior-dominated team earning all-conference accolades. Barrington also finished fifth at the unsanctioned Shazam state meet that took the place of the COVID-19-voided regular Class 3A state meet.

Instead, coach Tom Root will rely on a senior contingent led by Joey Furlong, Ryan Fryer and Zack Daniel -- the only three runners on the squad with postseason experience. "They are already stepping well into the leadership roles to provide a confident foundation to our younger group this year," he said.

"I have been extremely impressed with the eagerness across the board from our athletes to contribute to the success of the team. A lot of guys who have been JV runners are moving right into varsity roles and aren't missing a beat because they have been practicing what it takes to be successful through their entire careers. They are getting to see how staying faithful to that hard work over time finally pays off."

Leading the way is Furlong, who finished ninth at the sectional last fall and 16th at the Shazam event.

Furlong and the rest of his teammates adjusted well over the summer to a pandemic-altered schedule. With track and field at Barrington running well into June, Furlong took about a week-and-a-half break before starting to train again.

"We didn't have an indoor track season and we were training throughout the winter and then the track season went all the way into the summer," he said. "I have probably put in between 300 and 400 miles since I started back up and am doing about 50 miles a week."

One area Furlong would like to improve on the course is endurance. "I struggle toward the end of races," he said. "Keeping up on tempos and runs have really helped me in that aspect of running. I definitely have a kick, and as long as I keep improving my endurance I can probably stick with that faster group."

Furlong also is a fan of intense races. "I have good wind or speed -- I'm pretty good with those -- even at longer distance I have the pacing, but maybe my competitiveness is the best part. I definitely like to compete in races. Any kind of competition gets me going."

Furlong, who got bit by the cross country bug when his older brother, Paddy (now running at Division I Bowling Green), started in eighth grade, sees plenty of potential with this year's Barrington squad.

"Winning a team trophy at state has always been a goal of ours," said Furlong, a strong student in the classroom at Barrington who enjoys biking, so much so 20-mile round-trip jaunts to a friend's house are enjoyable.

"We already have had some fast times. We have a lot of great guys out there having fun. They have stepped up this summer and have been hitting some pretty cool times. I really like this team this year, definitely the competitiveness and they also make things fun and interesting."