Images: Fans and pageantry at the final Million Day at Arlington Park

It was likely the final Million Day with the final running of the Arlington Million -- renamed the Mr. D Stakes, and not worth $1 million. The big day Saturday brought out longtime fans and plenty of pageantry to what's probably the final showcase event at Arlington Park.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Autumn White, left, and Donna Petrulis, pose for a picture being taken by Dora Petrulis, all of Glendale Heights at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Kris Verheyen of Green Bay Wisconsin takes a quick selfie before the start of festivities at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Tony Petrillo, Arlington Park president, heads to the track on Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Fans cheer at the end of the first race during Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Absolute Chaos, ridden by Jareth Loveberry, takes first in the first race of the day during the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Haley Olszewski, from left, and her parents Bridget and Rob, all of Roselle, head to their seats before the first race of Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Absolute Chaos, ridden by Jareth Loveberry, takes first in the first race of the day during the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Craig Duchossois talks to the Daily Herald during at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer The stands filled as the day went on at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer A few fans find some shade during racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Horses return from the winners circle after racing at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe riders in the third race the George Mitsos Memorial take off during racing at Arlington Park Saturday.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Kathy Channell of Naperville, far right, reacts at the end of the fourth race.