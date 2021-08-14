Images: Fans and pageantry at the final Million Day at Arlington Park
It was likely the final Million Day with the final running of the Arlington Million -- renamed the Mr. D Stakes, and not worth $1 million. The big day Saturday brought out longtime fans and plenty of pageantry to what's probably the final showcase event at Arlington Park.
Autumn White, left, and Donna Petrulis, pose for a picture being taken by Dora Petrulis, all of Glendale Heights at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kris Verheyen of Green Bay Wisconsin takes a quick selfie before the start of festivities at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tony Petrillo, Arlington Park president, heads to the track on Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fans cheer at the end of the first race during Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Absolute Chaos, ridden by Jareth Loveberry, takes first in the first race of the day during the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Haley Olszewski, from left, and her parents Bridget and Rob, all of Roselle, head to their seats before the first race of Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Absolute Chaos, ridden by Jareth Loveberry, takes first in the first race of the day during the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Craig Duchossois talks to the Daily Herald during at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The stands filled as the day went on at the Arlington Million/Mr. D's Day racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A few fans find some shade during racing at Arlington Park Saturday August 14, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Horses return from the winners circle after racing at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe riders in the third race the George Mitsos Memorial take off during racing at Arlington Park Saturday.
Kathy Channell of Naperville, far right, reacts at the end of the fourth race.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kathy Channell of Naperville, far right, and other fans react at the end of the fourth race during racing at Arlington Park Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
