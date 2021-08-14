Boys golf: Scouting DuPage County

Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.comGlenbard West No. 1 golfer John Wild tees off on twelve in varsity boys golf at Medinah Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Metea Valley's Aman Shah is one of the top returning golfers in DuPage County after taking third at sectionals last season. Mark Black / Shaw Media Illinois

Naperville Central, a regional champion last year, returns four senior sectional qualifiers -- Harvey Wang, Andrew Maul, Ben Anderson and Cooper Andrews.

Coach Barry Baldwin expects his team to contend for the DVC title.

"We are excited about the new additions to our varsity who played very well this summer in junior tournaments," Baldwin said.

Naperville North, 8-4 in duals last year, returns seniors Jackson Ciganek, AJ Southern, Evan Straka and Ryan Rehm.

"We have a nice group of hardworking kids who will do their best to compete," Huskies coach Ryan Hantak said.

Metea Valley is coming off a second-place finish in the DVC behind Neuqua Valley.

Senior Aman Shah, who finished third at sectionals last year one shot out of first, leads the returnees. He's a four-year varsity player, all-conference, and a 2021 Illinois Open participant.

The Mustangs also bring back three more senior all-conference players -- Arjun Vyas (a 2019 state qualifier), Eli Oakes and Johnny Kerns. Sophomore Kyle Bucher also made all-conference.

"We have a very experienced group this year who is very excited to get back to a full season schedule with tournaments and a full state series," Mustangs coach Pat Brusveen said. "They have spent a ton of time in the offseason working on their games and are looking forward to getting out and competing this fall."

Neuqua Valley coach Bart Carbonneau's squad lost two seniors from their top six but does return top player Alec Cross. He'll be joined by seniors Mason Dentzman, Noah Martin and Richie Mattia. Junior Calvin Steger is another top player, and Carbonneau said there are underclassmen that have the talent to push the veterans to be even better.

"Our goal is to repeat as conference champions, get through regionals and sectionals, and make it to state as a team," Carbonneau said.

Coach Eric Flodberg said Waubonsie Valley is looking to improve on a fourth-place DVC finish.

"Our team is hopeful that this season will look much different than last year," Flodberg said. "Last year was a difficult season due to COVID. Team camaraderie is very important to us, and we hope to improve on our season and tournament records."

The Warriors, who won the Aurora City Tournament last year, return sophomore Salil Khanduja who won a regional championship. Senior Kenton Esch is another key returner.

East Suburban Catholic Conference medalist Jack DiTrani returns at Benet who also won the conference crown as a team before taking second at regionals.

The Redwings, who went 10-2 in duals, graduated Quinn Shanley and Ryan Curtiss but bring back seniors DiTrani, Ryan Farago, Ryan Treacy and Grady Marshall, and junior Ryan Dannegger.

Coach Marty Gaughan's team also adds juniors Jack Carrigan, Aidan Maguire and Braden Einfalt plus freshman Charlie Davenport. Benet is eying a third straight ESCC title.

"Expectations are high," Gaughan said.

Glenbard South is trying to win the Upstate Eight for the third time in four years after finishing second in 2020. Junior all-conference player Brian Uvodich returns.

"We are looking forward to a younger team to grow for years to come," coach Phil Yudys said.

Senior Matthew Guthrie, a 2019 state qualifier, 2019 conference champ and three-time Upstate Eight all-conference player, leads Glenbard East. Junior Sam Harper, who made all-conference last year, also returns.

"We have a strong mix of returning payers and some new younger players who will help us remain competitive in the Upstate Eight this year," coach Chris Weinke said.

Coming off a 2020 sectional title with elite talent back, Glenbard West will certainly be a team to watch.

Senior John Wild is committed to Oklahoma State. He's won two sectional titles with a third-place finish at the 2019 state tournament.

Sophomore Grant Roscich lost a playoff to Wild for last year's sectional title. He qualified for the 2020 U.S. Junior Amateur.

Seniors Caden Pierce and Ryan Park and junior Matthew Valdick also return.

"We have a talented, experienced team that will battle in one of the state's top golf conferences to get prepared for the IHSA state series," coach Paul Hezlett said. "The guys want to see what they can do after a shortened 2021 season."

Willowbrook returns Brett Vandergrift and Dominic Faillo, and coach Gary Walker said the numbers are good throughout his program.

"We have five juniors who if they continue to develop can become great golfers," Walker said. "If our top four play to their potential, we have the ability to challenge for the (WSC) Gold title."

Hinsdale South's Billy Gneiser, second in the 2020 Wheaton Academy sectional and 15th in state in 2019, had a lot of success over the summer, Hornets coach John Richerson said.

Downers Grove South has a new coach, Chris Beranek, hoping to continue the Mustangs' streak of eight straight West Suburban Conference Gold championships.

The Mustangs graduated six seniors. Senior Tijay Patel and junior Ben Orozco will anchor the lineup with help from sophomore Connor Lynch and junior James Tyrell. Orozco is a returning sectional qualifier.

While young, Beranek likes the team's talent.

"As a program, we look forward to competing among the top teams in the state and finishing our season as state champions," Beranek said.

Wheaton Warrenville South graduated an excellent player in Ben Klimenko but has a strong senior class including Danny Zawoyski, Sam Sager and Micah Colquhoun. The Tigers have been stressing their short game in off-season practices and rounds.

Glenbard North, 1-10 last year and sixth of nine teams at regionals at Glendale Lakes, has four juniors back with varsity experience: Shaan Patel, Luke Ruffolo, Sean Marinc and Michael Banish. The Panthers have two seniors, Doug Haney and Colton Carbon.

"We were a young team last year, so I hope that we can improve on our win total and lower our scoring average," coach John Chamberlain said. "I do not have a clear No. 1 player, so I would like to see one or two guys establish themselves at the top of our lineup with some good scores."

Lake Park graduated Matt Lesniak, now playing college golf at Wabash in Indiana. Junior Josh Lahner, 16th at regionals at Poplar Creek last year, leads the returnees.

"Josh will lead a relatively young team this year, but he played a number of IJGA events this summer and is looking forward to the season," Lancers coach Tim Martin said. "(We) look to be competitive in a very talented (DuKane) conference."

Wheaton Academy is coming off an undefeated season that included conference and regional championships.

Seniors Ben Eldersveld and Graham Head and junior Sam Dykema all were in the lineup last year.

"We are looking forward to an expanded tournament schedule this year to prepare us for the state championship series in October," Warriors coach Bob Broman said.

St. Francis finished third at sectionals after taking second in conference last year. Seniors Danny Rice, Kory Carlson and Mike Rourke all return.

"Our goal is to compete for the conference title and do our very best to advance in the postseason," coach Greg Baresel said. "We always have the goal of making it to state and I can see this being the team that takes us back to Bloomington."