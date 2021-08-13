Hub Arkush: 5 things to watch in the Bears vs. Dolphins preseason game

Saturday's preseason Bears game is the first opportunity to see rookie Justin Fields as he tries to run an NFL offense against an NFL defense going full speed. Associated Press

Normally, any NFL exhibition game is at risk of putting football fans to sleep.

Remember, only about half the players on the field for the Bears on Saturday will make the 53-man roster, and we can already say with near certainty who the first 45 or 50 of them are.

But don't tell any of these players -- who will be out there in full pads, going full speed, suffering huge collisions -- that it isn't real, because it sure will be real to them. And there can be some value in these dress rehearsals.

Here are five things to watch for in the Bears' first preseason game, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins.

1. How close is Justin Fields?

Starting QB Andy Dalton will be up first and may play a bit longer than we expect. But after 142 NFL starts, there isn't much more to learn about him and it's so early.

This will be the first opportunity to see rookie Justin Fields as he tries to run an NFL offense against an NFL defense going full speed. We'll get a handle on just how ready he is right now.

You're going to see him make a couple of plays with his legs and a few throws almost no other QBs can make. We already know he has that kind of athleticism and arm talent, so that's not where your focus should be.

If Fields can put together a few long drives using the whole playbook, reading the field properly, converting third downs from the pocket and not just improvising with his great individual skills, it will be time to get excited and start thinking about moving up his debut as the starter.

2. Can anyone break the wide receiver logjam?

No matter who plays quarterback, the Bears have to be better and deeper at wide receiver for the offense to take a significant step forward this season. This is a position where a few guys on every team show promise early in camp and then try and ride that momentum to a roster spot.

Remember Darnell Mooney last year? Allen Robinson and Mooney are locks as the starters and Marquise Goodwin is as close to a lock as you can get. Damiere Byrd looks like a sure thing but he, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims, Dazz Newsome, Rodney Adams and Chris Lacy appear to be battling for two or three roster spots.

If one or two of those guys get hot early, they could become the story of this training camp.

3. The offensive tackles: Elijah Wilkinson, Lachavious Simmons and Larry Borom

Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi are supposed to be the starting tackles, but when we'll see them is a mystery. Jenkins (back) and Ifedi (hip) are out with injuries and neither has practiced yet during training camp.

Particularly interesting is Borom, who was clearly targeted for the right side or guard when he was drafted, but is now listed behind Wilkinson and Jenkins on the depth chart at left tackle. But Borom has been out with a concussion and his status for Saturday is unclear.

Honestly, the Bears should be a bit ashamed they left themselves this thin at the two tackle spots. Even when healthy, Jenkins and Ifedi are no sure things. So we should be focused on finding Bears offensive tackles who can play.

4. Who's up next after Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan?

There is no competition for the starting inside linebacker jobs. In case last year's backups Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Josh Woods haven't been paying attention, their replacements are most likely here in Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones, who can play inside or outside.

All four will be playing for two spots and their professional futures.

5. The defensive backs: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns, Kindle Vildor, Thomas Graham Jr. and Tre Roberson

Can anyone say who's getting Kyle Fuller's and Buster Skrine's jobs?

Realistically these are the only two starting jobs on either side of the ball that can still be won. It's interesting Vildor is listed first on the initial depth chart at cornerback. Is it a courtesy to the only one of these guys returning from last year's roster, or a likely outcome?

Watch each of these guys, as well as Duke Shelley, when they're on the field. The six of them are competing for starting corner and nickel jobs and four or five spots on the roster.

