Cubs release Jake Arrieta

Jake Arrieta is a free agent after the Cubs announced Thursday they had released him. Associated Press

The Cubs Thursday placed right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers.

Arrieta, 35, is 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for this season, returning to the team after pitching for the Cubs from 2013 to 2017 and going 68-31 with six complete games, five shutouts, two no-hitters and a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts while also earning the 2015 N.L. Cy Young Award and being named a 2016 All-Star.

Arrieta is 115-90 with a 3.93 ERA in 281 major league games (275 starts) with the Orioles (2010-13), Cubs (2013-17, 2021) and Phillies (2018-20).

The team also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger has been selected from Triple-A Iowa and catcher Austin Romine has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the 40-man roster for Meisinger, left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan has been designated for assignment.

Contreras, 29, is hitting .226 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI in 104 games this season.