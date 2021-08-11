Wolves get one-year lease extension at Allstate Arena

The Chicago Wolves will continue playing at the Allstate Arena, under a one-year lease deal inked this week. A longer-term agreement could come in the future, officials said. Courtesy of Chicago Wolves

The Chicago Wolves have inked a one-year extension to continue playing at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont -- their original home since 1994.

"We're hopeful to down the road have a longer-term extension with them, providing that the world is right," said Mayor Brad Stephens.

The Wolves played a pandemic-shortened season earlier this year that for the first time had the hockey team competing outside Rosemont, at the team training facility in Hoffman Estates.

The full 2021-22 schedule includes 38 homes games at the Allstate Arena, with the first faceoff set for Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Rockford IceHogs.

In 2019, Rosemont and the Wolves agreed to a five-year lease extension at the village-owned arena.