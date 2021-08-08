Rizzo sidelined by positive COVID test

Longtime Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo turned 32 on Sunday, but he also became the latest Yankees player to be sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I just spoke with him, he's doing all right," Manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday's game against Seattle, according to The Associated Press. "He's got symptoms, but he's doing OK. Obviously a little bummed out but hopefully a chance to get rested up and well and be back hopefully sooner rather than later."

Rizzo told reporters in Chicago earlier this season that he chose not to get vaccinated. He has a history of cancer, having been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 2008.

The Yankees are above the 85% vaccinated level, which eases some of the MLB's safety precautions, but they've still had issues with COVID. Rizzo joined teammates Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sanchez on the sideline with a positive test. Five other Yankees players have tested positive since the all-star break.

Rizzo was traded to the Yankees on July 29 and got off to a fast start with his new team. He's hit .281 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI in his first nine games with New York.

Rizzo will likely miss Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the White Sox in Iowa on Thursday and the two games next weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rizzo played his first games for the Yankees in Miami against the Marlins. COVID cases in Florida have risen in recent weeks.

"I think a lot came out of Florida where we were in this wave of them," Boone said. "It's a little of you don't know when and where it's spreading."

