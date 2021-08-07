 

Ross says goal for Cubs is still to win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches during the ninth inning Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. The White Sox won 4-0.

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches during the ninth inning Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. The White Sox won 4-0. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 8/7/2021 7:21 PM

Before Saturday's game, Cubs manager David Ross talked about how he's trying not to change the focus of the players, even as the team has shifted into rebuilding mode.

"We're in the major leagues, this is not a place to develop," Ross said. "This is a place to win baseball games and go out and compete. That's my focus here. We're here to win baseball games, we're going to teach winning.

 

"There will be some developments moves within that I think at times. But the main focus for us is winning today's game."

Since the flurry of trades, the Cubs have gone 2-6, but four of those losses have been by 1 or 2 runs.

"I want these guys to continue to go out and compete," Ross said. "I think we communicate well with everybody. I think guys know where they stand. We try to give everybody a big picture look and also keep the focus on competing on a daily basis and finding their routine.

"You don't want anybody to back off, you want everybody to go out and compete to the best of their ability and we communicate that. They've done a nice job of going out and staying in routine and giving us a chance to win. We try to keep that with everybody, whether it's position players, pitchers, making sure we're focused on the win that day."

Roster keeps growing:

Greg Deichmann became the 57th player used by the Cubs this year, a franchise record. The previous mark of 56 was set in 2013, and the Cubs might not be done looking at new players this season.

Deichmann was the 11th player to make his major league debut with the Cubs this season. The Cubs had 13 debuts in 2012.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Alzolay delivers strong performance despite loss to Sox
Related Article
Alzolay delivers strong performance despite loss to Sox
 
Related Article
Cubs' Deichmann collects hit in major league debut
 
Hendricks: Heavy turnover feels normal in baseball
Related Article
Hendricks: Heavy turnover feels normal in baseball
 
Opportunity knocks and Cubs' Romine connects
Related Article
Opportunity knocks and Cubs' Romine connects
 
Why rooting for the Sox is a good idea for Cubs fans
Related Article
Why rooting for the Sox is a good idea for Cubs fans
 
Ricketts promises quick Cubs turnaround, but can he deliver?
Related Article
Ricketts promises quick Cubs turnaround, but can he deliver?
 
Who are these guys? Here's a long list of the new Cubs
Related Article
Who are these guys? Here's a long list of the new Cubs
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 