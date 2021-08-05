Suburban Olympians: Itasca's Zach Ziemek claims 6th in decathlon

Zachery Ziemek, of United States, cools himself down during the decathlon pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Zachery Ziemek of Itasca reacts in the decathlon pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Zachery Ziemek, of United States, competes in the decathlon discus throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Zachery Ziemek of Itasca competes in the decathlon discus throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Itasca's Zach Ziemek finished in sixth place in the decathlon, compiling 8,435 points. Ziemek was 214 points behind the bronze medal winner, Australia's Ashley Moloney. Another American, Garrett Scantling finished fourth with 8,611 points. Canada's Damian Warner (9,018) and France's Kevin Mayer (8,726) took gold and silver, respectively.

Zachery Ziemek, of the United States, cools off after a heat of the men's decathlon 400-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. - (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Ziemek is a 28-year-old graduate of Lake Park High School. He set a personal best in the shot put and the 100-meter dash (10.55 seconds). Ziemek earned 1,967 points in those two events.

• The U.S. women's soccer team, which was upset by Canada in the semifinals, salvaged a bronze medal by defeating Australia 4-3 on Thursday. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored 2 goals each.

"It's very satisfying," said captain Becky Sauerbrunn, whose team took a 4-1 lead when Lloyd scored in the 51st minute. "I think we all realized we didn't play the best this entire tournament."

The U.S. team, which includes Naperville's Casey Krueger, also lost to Sweden 3-0 in pool play.

This was Australia's first appearance in the medal round in the Olympics.

Evita Griskenas of Orland Park uses a hand fan during a break of her individual rhythmic gymnastics training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. -

• Evita Griskenas of Orland Park and Laura Zeng of Naperville will attempt to qualify for the individual rhythmic gymnastics medal round today at 8:20 p.m. CDT.

Naperville' Laura Zeng, second from left, and Orland Park's Evita Griskenas, second from right, from the United States pose with their coaches after an individual rhythmic gymnastics training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. - (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Team qualification begins Friday and will feature Vernon Hills' Nicole Sladkov, Wheeling's Elizaveta Pletneva, Northbrook's Lili Mizuno and Deerfield's Camilla Feeley.