Bulls sign Lonzo Ball to 4-year deal as NBA free agency begins

It appears Lonzo Ball, left, and Zach LaVine will be teammates next season. Multiple reports have Ball leaving New Orleans for a sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls. Associated Press

The Bulls wasted no time making their first move of the NBA offseason.

Roughly a minute after the negotiating period began at 5 p.m., Twitter reports had the Bulls agreeing to a four-year, $85 million deal with New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball.

Shams Charania was first to report the deal, but it had been predicted by a number of sources throughout the weekend. Charania wrote that Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky will be going to New Orleans in the sign-and-trade agreement.

Ball is a fifth-year pro, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers. After two years in his hometown of Los Angeles, Ball was sent to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

Last season in New Orleans, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 assists. His 3-point shot has improved, but was still just 37.8% last season. He shot a career-best 41.4% from the field overall.

Ball gives the Bulls the facilitator they've generally lacked in recent years. But he's never appeared in a playoff game, so he won't do much to teach the Bulls how to win. Zach LaVine has finished seven seasons in the NBA without making the playoffs.

New Orleans finished with the same record as the Bulls last season with a nucleus of Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Will the Bulls do any better with Ball, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic?

One other Bulls player made news early in the night: Daniel Theis reportedly was nearing an agreement with Houston, which probably means the Bulls are seeking another backup center-power forward type.

Another report had Thad Young's contract for this season becoming fully guaranteed at $14.2 million.

Besides Ball, the most notable players to change teams in the opening minutes of free agency were Kyle Lowry, using a sign-and-trade to go to Miami; and Kelly Olynyk to Detroit.

Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr., Utah's Mike Conley, Denver's Will Barton and JaMychal Green, New York's Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, Cleveland's Jarrett Allen and Indiana's T.J. McConnell were some of the players re-signing with their old teams.

