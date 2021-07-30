Who are these guys? Here's a long list of the new Cubs
It's been a long time since the Cubs have had so much roster turnover. To make things easier, here's a rundown of the 11 players acquired this week during a flurry of trades.
At this point, most of the Cubs' highest-ranked prospects are teenagers toiling in a rookie league or low-A Myrtle Beach. That description fits 2020 first-rounder Ed Howard, International signee Christian Hernandez and all four players added from San Diego in the Yu Darvish trade and a couple of the new additions. These are the newest Cubs:
Codi Heuer, 25, RHP, from White Sox: Of all the players the Cubs acquired, Heuer might be the only one who suits up in the majors this season. The 6-5 Montana native is thought to have closer potential. He made his big-league debut last year and posted a 5.12 ERA for the Sox this season.
Nick Madrigal, 24, 2B, from White Sox: The definition of a contact bat, Madrigal hit .317 in 83 career games with the Sox. The No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018 out of Oregon State is out for the season with a hamstring injury.
Kevin Alcantara, 19, OF, from Yankees: FanGraphs lists him as the Cubs' No. 2 prospect behind Brennen Davis. The 6-foot-6 Dominican Republic native has drawn comparisons to Dexter Fowler for his height and Alfonso Soriano for his swing.
Alexander Vizcaino, 24, RHP, from Yankees: The Dominican Republic native can reach the high 90s and has a fastball-changeup combination that could lend itself to a relief role. Control has been a problem.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, 19, OF, from Mets: The Mets' first-round draft pick last year, No. 19 overall, out of renowned Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, he's out for the year after needing surgery on his right, non-throwing shoulder. Before the injury, Crow-Armstrong hit .417 in six games at Class A St. Lucie. Both parents are actors who appeared in the TV series, "Heroes," among other roles.
Alexander Canario, 21, OF, from Giants: The Dominican Republic native did very well in rookie leagues, but was hitting .235 with 9 home runs at low-A San Jose this season. A former all-star game MVP in the Dominican summer league.
Caleb Killian, 24, RHP, from Giants: Killian wasn't rated all that high in the Giants' system, but he's posted good numbers this year, with a 1.25 ERA in high-A and 2.43 ERA in Double A. The former Texas Tech star gives the Cubs another starting pitcher with big-league potential.
Anderson Espinoza, 23, RHP, from Padres: Once a highly rated prospect, the Venezuela native has had two Tommy John surgeries and did not pitch in the minors from 2017-20. He returned this year and posted a 5.02 ERA for Fort Wayne in the Class A Midwest League.
Bailey Horn, 23, LHP, from White Sox: A hard-throwing left-hander from Auburn, Horn was the Sox' fifth-round draft pick last year. In two Class A stops this season, he produced a 5.63 and had a rough stretch at high-A Winston-Salem.
Greg Deichmann, 26, OF, from A's: The oldest of the new Cubs made his Iowa debut on Thursday and went 1-for-4 at the plate. The LSU product makes good contact and was hitting .300 this season for Las Vegas.
Daniel Palencia, 21, RHP, from A's: A hard-throwing Venezuela native who appeared in six games for low-A Stockton before the trade.
