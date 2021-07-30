 

How local Olympians fared: Geneva's McDowell takes silver in triathlon mixed relay

  • U.S. triathlon team Morgan Pearson, Katie Zaferes, Taylor Knibb and Geneva's Kevin McDowell pose after winning the silver medal in the mixed relay on Saturday in Tokyo.

    U.S. triathlon team Morgan Pearson, Katie Zaferes, Taylor Knibb and Geneva's Kevin McDowell pose after winning the silver medal in the mixed relay on Saturday in Tokyo. Associated Press

 
There was a fight for first place throughout the race on Friday, and the United States was right there at the end.

But in the very first Olympic triathlon mixed relay, the Americans, led by Kevin McDowell of Geneva, finished in second place for the silver medal.

 

The triathlon mixed relay, won by Great Britain with a time of 1:23.41, involves a team of four each swimming 300 meters, biking 7.4 kilometers and running 2 kilometers. The United States finished just 14 seconds later than gold medalist Great Britain with a time of 1:23.55. France took the bronze medal.

McDowell, who completed the second leg, recorded the best time on his team with a 20:14. Katie Zaferes opened the race for the Americans (21:14), Taylor Knibb completed the third leg (22:06) and Morgan Pearson was last with a (20.12).

Jump, jump, jump: In the women's triple jump, Tori Franklin of Westmont did not qualify on Friday for the finals. She recorded a 13.68.

Winner Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela posted a 14.77.

All tied up: The U.S. women's soccer team, which features Casey Krueger of Naperville, forged a 2-2 tie in its quarterfinal against the Netherlands and advances to the semifinals to face Canada.

Shut out: It was a rough day on Friday for the U.S. women's volleyball team, which features Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora as an alternate.

The Americans got swept by the Russian Olympic Committee, losing 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 11-25).

Robinson had 5 kills and a block.

In waiting: In women's sailing, the 49er FX race was delayed on Friday.

The American team of Wilmette's Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble entered the day ranked fifth in the standings.

