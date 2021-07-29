First domino falls as Cubs reportedly trade Rizzo to Yanks

The dominoes started to fall for the Cubs at the end of the all-star break. The house finally caved in Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs are reportedly sending first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

According to Jack Curry from the Yes Network, the Cubs will get two prospects in return -- outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino. Curry also reported the Cubs will pick up the remainder of Rizzo's 2021 salary.

Among Yankees prospects, Alcantara was ranked No. 7 by fangraphs.com and No. 12 by mlbpipeline.com. Vizcaino is No. 9 by mlbpipeline and No. 11 by fangraphs. Both players are from the Dominican Republic.

Vizcaino, 24, has pitched in high A and rookie league this season and walked 10 batters in 6 innings. Alcantara, 19, hit .360 in eight games for the Yankees' rookie league team.

Rizzo and Kris Bryant did not play in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Cincinnati at Wrigley Field. All expectations are Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel will be the next two players traded as the Cubs launch a drastic rebuild.

Earlier Thursday, they traded reliever Ryan Tepera to the White Sox for left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn.

Rizzo is the longest-tenured Cubs player, making his debut on June 26, 2012 after arriving in a trade from San Diego. He just passed Aramis Ramirez for sixth place on the Cubs' all-time list of home runs.

