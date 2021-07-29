Cubs reportedly trade Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees
Updated 7/29/2021 5:52 PM
Daily Herald news services
The Yankees appear poised to add Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. New York has a deal in place to acquire the first baseman from the Cubs, multiple sources reported Thursday night.
The deal was first reported by Yes Network reporter Jack Curry.
The clubs have not confirmed the deal.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.