Cubs reportedly trade Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees

The Yankees appear poised to add Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. New York has a deal in place to acquire the first baseman from the Cubs, multiple sources reported Thursday night. Associated Press

Daily Herald news services

The deal was first reported by Yes Network reporter Jack Curry.

The clubs have not confirmed the deal.