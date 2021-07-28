See them compete: Wednesday's TV lineup for suburban Olympians
Posted7/28/2021 12:05 AM
Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Wednesday for events that feature local athletes:
12:30 a.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. China (replay), Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, NBCSN
5 a.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn, Peacock
11 a.m.: Rowing, Alie Rusher of Glenview, NBC5
11 a.m.: Swimming, Olivia Smoliga of Glenview, NBC5
2:30 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton, USA Network
4:45 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia (replay), USA Network
8 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia (replay), NBCSN
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn, NBC5
8:25 p.m.: BMX racing, Felicia Stancil of Lake Villa, CNBC
11:35 p.m.: BMX racing, NBC5
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.