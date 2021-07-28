See them compete: Wednesday's TV lineup for suburban Olympians

Thomas Jaeschke, from Wheaton, jumps to block the attack by a Canadian player in a 2017 match. FIVB

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Wednesday for events that feature local athletes:

12:30 a.m.: Women's volleyball, USA vs. China (replay), Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora, NBCSN

5 a.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn, Peacock

11 a.m.: Rowing, Alie Rusher of Glenview, NBC5

11 a.m.: Swimming, Olivia Smoliga of Glenview, NBC5

2:30 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia, Thomas Jaeschke of Wheaton and Jeff Jendryk of Wheaton, USA Network

4:45 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia (replay), USA Network

8 p.m.: Men's volleyball, USA vs. Tunisia (replay), NBCSN

8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn, NBC5

8:25 p.m.: BMX racing, Felicia Stancil of Lake Villa, CNBC

11:35 p.m.: BMX racing, NBC5