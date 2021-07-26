Cubs reportedly deal Chafin to Oakland

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, right, walks to the dugout after turning the ball over to manager David Ross during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chicago, Saturday, July 24, 2021.

It feels like the Cubs are marking time these days. There are games to play, but eyes and ears are focused on what might happen before Friday's MLB trade deadline.

Another shoe dropped during Monday's game against the Reds. Right around the time Kyle Hendricks walked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning -- which is a strange occurrence in itself -- reports began of the Cubs sending reliever Andrew Chafin to Oakland.

Mark Feinsand of mlb.com made the initial report and, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, one of the players the Cubs would get in this deal is Triple A outfielder Greg Deichmann, a 2017 second-round pick out of LSU and the Athletics' No. 9 prospect, according to mlbpipeline.com.

The Cubs made their first deal during the all-star break, sending Joc Pederson to Atlanta for Class A first baseman Bryce Ball.

So what else will happen by Friday? Do any of these trade rumors make sense?

Well, there are plenty of variables. What do the Cubs want in return, top-levels prospects or would a basket of Class A-level guys suffice? Does team president Jed Hoyer have some confidence the Cubs could re-sign Kris Bryant, Javy Baez or Anthony Rizzo this winter? If he doesn't, then it might be time to get back whatever they can.

It seems logical that closer Craig Kimbrel is the most likely Cubs player to be dealt, since he's been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.

Starting pitching is thought to carry the biggest premium this year, so Zach Davies could draw some offers. It doesn't seem likely the Cubs move Hendricks, who is signed through 2024, but anything is possible with so many teams seeking starters.

Odds released by sportsbetting.ag had the Mets, Athletics and Brewers as favorites to land Bryant; and the Mets, Athletics and Yankees as the top three for Kimbrel.

Hoyer's best approach might be a package deal. Some combination of Bryant, Kimbrel and Davies could conceivably draw a better return, because not only is a team getting multiple players, it can assure its rivals won't get them.

That's certainly the case in the NL West, where the Giants and Padres might see the Dodgers as vulnerable and be ready to make a big move now before Los Angeles can restock with former Cubs.

It seems less likely the Cubs would help a division rival. But the Brewers might figure this is the best chance they'll have to win the World Series with three strong starters and make an eye-opening offer for someone like Bryant.

The same could be true for the upper-echelon of AL contenders. The White Sox have a few gaps to fill, the Astros have been linked to Kimbrel, there have been calls for the Red Sox to bring Rizzo back to where his pro career began, and the Athletics have a history of accepting late-season rentals.

Baseball America updated its top 100 prospects list and the Giants, Dodgers and Mets had five each. The Mets were rumored to have interest in Bryant since last winter, but there's also been talk of the Mets being anxious to add another starting pitcher.

Rizzo homered for the second straight day. He delivered a 2-run shot with Bryant on base in the first inning to give the Cubs an early 2-0 lead. But Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer homered for Cincinnati, then Hendricks walked in a run in the fifth to give the Reds a 4-3 lead.

Hendricks ended a streak of 13 consecutive starts going at least 6 innings, but he was off the hook for the decision once Willson Contreras tied the score at 5-5 with a home run in the bottom of the eighth.

