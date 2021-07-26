 

Bryzzo moving up the ranks in Cubs' back-to-back home runs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/26/2021 7:26 PM

According to the Cubs, Sunday's game marked the seventh time Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have hit back-to-back home runs, the fourth-most frequent duo in franchise history. They hit consecutive home runs in the first inning of the 5-1 victory over Arizona. Maybe for the last time with the Cubs? That remains to be seen, but the MLB trade deadline arrives Friday and both players are set to become free agents after the season.

Leaders in Cubs back to back home runs are Sammy Sosa and Mark Grace (nine times), Billy Williams and Ron Santo (eight), and Ernie Banks and Santo (eight).

 

Rizzo's home run was his first at Wrigley Field since June 11, but he added another one in the first inning Monday, with Bryant scoring in front of him.

Heading into Monday's action, the Cubs were tied for ninth in the majors with 126 home runs. San Francisco leads with 151.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bote homers in return from IL
Related Article
Bote homers in return from IL
 
Williams hoping to turn
Related Article
Williams hoping to turn "unique" fastball into effective weapon for Cubs
 
With future uncertain, Cubs make more lasting memories
Related Article
With future uncertain, Cubs make more lasting memories
 
Ross looks back on anniversary of Opening Day 2020
Related Article
Ross looks back on anniversary of Opening Day 2020
 
D-backs hitting coach Short honored by Elgin Sports Hall of Fame
Related Article
D-backs hitting coach Short honored by Elgin Sports Hall of Fame
 
Frustration boils over as Cubs lose to Arizona in heat, rain
Related Article
Frustration boils over as Cubs lose to Arizona in heat, rain
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 