Bryzzo moving up the ranks in Cubs' back-to-back home runs

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

According to the Cubs, Sunday's game marked the seventh time Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have hit back-to-back home runs, the fourth-most frequent duo in franchise history. They hit consecutive home runs in the first inning of the 5-1 victory over Arizona. Maybe for the last time with the Cubs? That remains to be seen, but the MLB trade deadline arrives Friday and both players are set to become free agents after the season.

Leaders in Cubs back to back home runs are Sammy Sosa and Mark Grace (nine times), Billy Williams and Ron Santo (eight), and Ernie Banks and Santo (eight).

Rizzo's home run was his first at Wrigley Field since June 11, but he added another one in the first inning Monday, with Bryant scoring in front of him.

Heading into Monday's action, the Cubs were tied for ninth in the majors with 126 home runs. San Francisco leads with 151.