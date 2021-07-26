Baez out of Cubs lineup with bruised heel

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo, right, after defeating the Arizona Diamondback in a baseball game Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

Javy Baez was not in Monday's lineup due to a bruised heel.

He suffered the injury while crossing first base on a groundout in the eighth inning of Sunday's win over Arizona. Baez tumbled to the ground but waved to the Cubs' dugout that he was OK, walked it off and returned to the field for the ninth inning.

"Bruised heel, didn't know how serious that was last night," Cubs manager David Ross said before the game. "Looked like he woke up this morning pretty sore, so he'll be day to day."

Baez did attend a youth camp he sponsored at The Ballpark in Rosemont on Monday morning, but he seemed to be walking gingerly. He told WBBM-TV he would likely need a couple of days off to rest the injury, and he is well aware that with the trade deadline arriving Friday, there is no guarantee he'll still be with the Cubs after this week.

"Anything can happen, to be honest," Baez told WBBM-TV. "Hopefully I stay here. I know where I came from. I know Chicago's a big thing and the fans love every sport here. My heart is always going to be here."

Nico Hoerner started at shortstop Monday. This game also featured the first time Matt Duffy and Patrick Wisdom were in the same starting lineup, with Duffy at third and Wisdom in left field. Wisdom first came up from Triple A on May 25 when Duffy went on the injured list.

Wisdom threw out the Reds' Jesse Winker in the first inning trying to stretch a single into a double.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHSports