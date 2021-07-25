 

Williams hoping to turn "unique" fastball into effective weapon for Cubs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starter Trevor Williams delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starter Trevor Williams delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/25/2021 7:20 PM

Cubs pitcher Trevor Williams got himself back on track Sunday, throwing 6⅓ scoreless innings in a win over Arizona.

Maybe time off to rest his arm did some good, but he certainly wasn't expecting to be sidelined for roughly six weeks due to an emergency appendectomy.

 

"I wish this happened to me when I was 10 years old instead of 29 in the big leagues, right?" he said after the game. "It was one of those things where I was going to try to tough it out. I just thought it was food poisoning. Thankfully, our doctors talked me out of it and said you really want to get to the hospital and make sure that this isn't what we think it is.

"Freak injuries happen. It's part of the game. Today was a big step forward toward the rest of the season."

The Diamondbacks have the worst record in MLB, but this outing showed some of Williams' potential, despite some struggles this year. After the game, manager David Ross talked about what made Williams successful.

"I feel like he's got such a unique fastball, if he's able to throw his off-speed for strikes and then hides that fastball to use a little bit later in the counts, I feel like that benefits him," Ross said. "I thought he did a nice job of that today, just getting ahead with the off-speed in the zone. Then you've got a lot of things to slow the hitter down, you have a lot of avenues to use different pitches in different locations."

Williams agreed with that assessment and explained what Ross meant by a unique fastball.

"I think my entire career, I've been a fastball-dominant pitcher," he said. "It's nothing that jumps out at you in terms of velocity. But I think some of the stuff we've highlighted is in my delivery, the way my hand moves through my release point, the arm angle -- it makes it unique.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Which helps me, because I don't have that 95-plus fastball every time I go to throw the pitch. That's just always how I've pitched. I was told at a very young age if you can't throw strikes with your fastball, you're not going to pitch anywhere at any level.

"So I've kind of taken that and run with it and it's helped me in my career."

• Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Ross looks back on anniversary of Opening Day 2020
Related Article
Ross looks back on anniversary of Opening Day 2020
 
D-backs hitting coach Short honored by Elgin Sports Hall of Fame
Related Article
D-backs hitting coach Short honored by Elgin Sports Hall of Fame
 
Frustration boils over as Cubs lose to Arizona in heat, rain
Related Article
Frustration boils over as Cubs lose to Arizona in heat, rain
 
Duffy returns, Sogard designated for assignment
Related Article
Duffy returns, Sogard designated for assignment
 
Cubs nearing end of draft work with 16 of 20 picks signed
Related Article
Cubs nearing end of draft work with 16 of 20 picks signed
 
Giants built a good team around World Series heroes, why can't Cubs?
Related Article
Giants built a good team around World Series heroes, why can't Cubs?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 