How local Olympians fared

Geneva's Kevin McDowell put forth a fine effort in the triathlon, finishing sixth out of 51 participants. He was 47th after taking 18 minutes, 29 seconds to complete the 1.5-mile swim, then zoomed up to fifth place after the 40-mile bike ride. McDowell was 15 seconds behind the leaders when the 10-mile run began, but he was unable to make up enough ground to medal. He ended up 30 seconds behind the bronze medalist.

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt won the event in 1:45:04, 11 seconds ahead of Great Britain's Alex Yee. Blummenfelt let out several joyous yells as he approached the finish line, then fell to the ground in ecstasy.

• Andrea Filler, who lives in Buffalo Grove and starred at Northwestern, went 0-for-3 in Italy's 5-0 softball loss to Mexico on Saturday.

• The men's volleyball team, which features Wheaton's Thomas Jaeschke and Jeff Jendryk, were in action against the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday night.