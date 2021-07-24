Suburban Olympics update: Wins in swimming, soccer, volleyball

United States teammates celebrate during a men's volleyball preliminary round pool A match against France, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Associated Press

It might not have been the fastest time in the qualifier, but the U.S. women's 4X100 freestyle relay team, which featured Olivia Smoliga of Glenview, earned a spot in the finals ... and then took the bronze medal.

The Americans, which revamped their lineup for the final and subbed out Smoliga and two others who swam the qualifier, finished third (3:32.81) in the finals behind Australia and Canada.

Australia set a world record with a 3:29.69.

In the qualifier, the United States had placed fifth out of the eight qualifiers with a 3:34.8, behind Australia (3:31.73), the Netherlands, Canada and Great Britain.

On the right track

After losing its opening game to Sweden, the U.S. women's soccer team is back to its winning ways, getting a 6-1 victory over New Zealand.

Casey Krueger of Naperville played 6 minutes for the Americans.

Shutout wins

The U.S. men's volleyball team, which features Thomas Jaeschke and alternate Jeff Jendryk, both of Wheaton, bounced France 3-0 on Saturday in pool play.

The U.S. women's volleyball team, which features Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora as an alternate, also got a shutout, defeating Argentina late Saturday night, 3-0.

Out of contention

The U.S. women's quadruple sculls team, featuring Alie Rusher of Glenview, wasn't able to make the Finals A race after placing last out of six teams in Saturday's repechage race.

Shutout in softball

The Italian softball team fell to host Japan 5-0 on Saturday.

Buffalo Grove resident and former Northwestern star Andrea Filler, who has dual citizenship and plays second base for Italy, went 1-for-3, getting one of Italy's three total hits.