Fire lose 2-1 to Toronto at home
Updated 7/24/2021 10:34 PM
Nick Deleon scored once and Toronto FC edged the Chicago Fire 2-1 Saturday at Soldier Field.
Yeferson Soteldo gave Toronto (3-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the second minute. Nick DeLeon put Toronto up 2-0 in the 76th minute, assisted by Patrick Mullins.
Alvaro Medran put the Fire (3-9-3) on the scoreboard in the 77th minute.
The Fire outshot Toronto 24-6, with 12 shots on goal to three for Toronto.
Alex Bono had 11 saves for Toronto. Bobby Shuttleworth made one save for the Fire.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.