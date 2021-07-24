Boomers lead wire-to-wire in win over Lake Erie

The Schaumburg Boomers grabbed the lead early and rode strong pitching to a 4-1 over the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night at Wintrust Field, furthering the division lead to 4½ games while moving to a season best six games over .500.

Chase Dawson scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning following an error. Clint Hardy opened the second with a triple and crossed the plate on a groundout from Luke Becker. Brett Milazzo and Dawson recorded back-to-back singles to kick off the third before a run scored on a groundout from Angelo Gumbs. Hardy notched a 2-out run scoring single to complete the scoring. The lone run for Lake Erie came in the fourth against Schaumburg starter Kyle Arjona.

Arjona worked seven innings to win his sixth game of the year, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. The league's leader in innings has thrown at least seven innings in his last six starts. Ryder Yakel threw the final two innings in his return from the injured list to tally his first professional save. Hardy paced a 10-hit attack by finishing 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI. Milazzo and Dawson also both tallied two hits. Schaumburg has now won three consecutive series.