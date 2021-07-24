Bears to trade Miller to Texans

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller reacts as head coach Matt Nagy talks to him, after he was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Associated Press

Anthony Miller didn't make it to the 2021 season as a Bear after all.

The Bears agreed to trade the enigmatic wide receiver to the Texans, sources confirmed Saturday night, three days before the team's veterans were set to report to training camp. It's unclear what exactly the Bears are getting in return for Miller -- NFL Network said it was a swap of late-round picks -- but it doesn't figure to be much.

"Thank you for everything, Chicago," Miller, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, wrote on Instagram. "I'm truly grateful and appreciative of everything the organization has done for me."

Miller's last game was a telling one: he was ejected for fighting Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had forced Javon Wims' ejection using similar tactics earlier in the year, in the wild-card playoff loss. Because of Wims' experience in the Week 8 overtime loss, the Bears held a 15-minute meeting the week of the postseason game to implore receivers not to get suckered into fighting Gardner-Johnson. Miller did anyway, despite knowing he was essential with fellow receiver Darnell Mooney was injured.

