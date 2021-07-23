Seth Jones traded to Blackhawks, gets 8-year deal

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet. It was not immediately clear what Chicago gave up to get the 26-year-old defenseman.

The Blackhawks are expected to ink Jones to a long-term extension when he's eligible to sign Wednesday. He has one year left on his current contract.

The Jones trade was the fourth of the day and second blockbuster leading up to the NHL draft.

The Arizona Coyotes pulled off the other, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards.