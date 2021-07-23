Duffy returns, Sogard designated for assignment

Third baseman Matt Duffy was activated from the injured list and in the Cubs starting lineup Friday.

Duffy had been out since May 22 with a bulging disc in his back. Heading into Friday's action, he was hitting .278 with 1 home run on the season, but it was amazing how much better the Cubs hit as a team when Duffy was in the lineup.

"It's nice to get guys back healthy for sure," manager David Ross said before the game. "He was a big part of our success when we were winning. We just want him to be him, play good defense, have his caliber at-bats and hopefully the lineup can start to get back to the version it was when we were hitting really good."

Duffy makes a lot of contact at the plate. Adding him and Nico Hoerner to the lineup early this season seemed to spark the Cubs' 26-11 run through parts of May and June.

To make room on the roster, the Cubs designated Eric Sogard for assignment. The veteran infielder, 35, was a little disappointing this season, but he did come up with a game-tying double with two outs in the ninth inning against St. Louis earlier this week.

Sogard can be claimed off waivers or is free to join any team. It remains to be seen whether he'd go to Triple A.

"When you put some guys on the IL and have to put some guys on the 60-day, and (the team doesn't) perform the way that we needed to perform, the veteran sometimes gets the raw end of the deal," Ross said.

"He's done everything for us that we've asked. He's been one of the (most professional) guys I've ever been around in a locker room. He brings a calming presence every single day."

The Cubs announced before the game left-handed reliever Brad Wieck will undergo a cardiac ablation soon to correct an irregular heartbeat. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Stat-wise, Wieck has been the Cubs' most effective reliever, with an ERA of 0.00 in 17 innings pitched.

The Cubs also claimed outfielder Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from the Mets and assigned him to the Iowa Cubs. Fargas, 26, is a Puerto Rico native who appeared in seven games for the Mets. Originally an 11th-round pick of the Giants, Fargas had 50 stolen bases at Double A Richmond in 2019.

