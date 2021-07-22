Joliet combines to no-hit Boomers

Five different pitchers for the Joliet Slammers combined to no-hit the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday afternoon in a 2-0 decision.

The lone runs in the game scored in the second and fourth. Chase Dawson recorded his fourth outfield assist in the third.

Chris Roycroft retired all 12 batters for Joliet in four innings. Austin Shea came in and the Boomers had their first

baserunners by virtue of four walks and a hit batter but a double play on a hit-and-run helped the Slammers escape after Dawson walked and Angelo Gumbs was hit by a pitch. Bryan Ketchie suffered the hard luck defeat, striking out a career-best seven in a career high seven innings. Andrew Cartier and Jake Joyce each threw a scoreless inning. Schaumburg still took two-of-three in the series.

The Boomers (27-23) will welcome the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. T